United Way of Roanoke Valley launched a new enrollment system Friday that will streamline applications to day care centers and schools to help parents find the right fit for their children’s education needs.
The program, Smart2Start, creates a single application so parents can apply to public schools, early education programs and private providers all at once. The application will be accepted by nearly 150 providers in Botetourt, Franklin, Craig and Roanoke counties and the cities of Roanoke and Salem.
The application will enter a portal where United Way and its partners can evaluate the family’s needs and preferences to find matches that have open spots available.
“Not all families have the convenience of finding quality care when they need it and finding a solution that fits the needs of their families,” United Way of Roanoke Valley President Abby Hamilton said. “It can be a process that’s not only difficult and frustrating, but it’s also expensive.”
Previously, parents had to fill out individual applications for each school or day care. If there were no spots available, they had to find another option and fill out another application. The process was time consuming and the costs of each provider could be difficult to navigate.
Smart2Start will take some of that pressure away so parents can focus on getting their children the right educational opportunities.
Vivien McMahan, director of early learning strategies at United Way, said the program also will level the playing field for economically disadvantaged children. The program will help parents navigate the process of applying for tuition assistance and finding a provider that can work for them.
Part of the application includes a section where families can provide income information to help determine their eligibility.
“Smart2Start is our way of supporting the call to action presented by Governor Northam and First Lady Northam to increase access to preschool education,” Total Action for Progress President Annette Lewis said. “It’s our desire that no child is left behind in the quest to have access to a quality education experience.”
By the time children reach kindergarten, 90% of their brain development already has occurred, according to United Way. And if a child is not reading at grade level in elementary school, they are more likely to drop out of school later. The importance of providing learning opportunities between birth and age 5, as well as the lack of access for some families, is what drove the idea for the program.
McMahan said the Smart2Start program will help fill open seats, especially those that are already publicly funded, and reduce the length of waiting lists. The program also will provide an opportunity for smaller, private providers to advertise their services and fill seats in their schools.
“Children and families in our region deserve a better solution,” Hamilton said. “It is to our advantage as a community to make sure they have what they need.”
The new program will begin accepting applications Feb. 1 for the 2020-21 school year. The application can be found online at smart2start.org.
