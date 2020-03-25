While Roanoke students soon will learn new material in their virtual classrooms, their work mostly will be ungraded, city schools Superintendent Rita Bishop said Tuesday during an emergency school board meeting.
Over an online virtual meeting that suffered repeated connectivity issues for the public trying to listen remotely, school board members hashed out details for the next two months, including employee pay and expectations for teachers and students.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday extended a two-week school shutdown to the end of the academic year amid the coronavirus pandemic. School districts, with guidance from the Virginia Department of Education, must come up with a plan to finish out the year.
The school board already had planned to meet Tuesday for a workshop, but Monday’s announcement scuttled agenda items unrelated to COVID-19.
Seniors “absolutely” will graduate if they were on track as of March 13, Bishop said, an answer to the question on the forefront of high school seniors’ minds.
Bishop also said the district will publish a website to answer common questions that seniors may have about graduating.
A robocall sent out to parents earlier Tuesday stated that no decision had been made regarding graduation ceremonies. Students and parents already started a Change.org petition to preemptively sway school leaders away from canceling ceremonies.
Bishop did not specify which academic classes would be graded, but instead said students would hear from their teachers individually. Work largely will be ungraded.
Teachers will be paid, and hourly workers will receive tasks so they can continue to work, Bishop confirmed.
“I think our employees need to be assured that there is work to be done and they will be paid to do that work,” she said.
Board member Eli Jamison brought up concerns over employees going into school buildings, asking Bishop about work expectations.
Bishop said almost every employee should work from home, except for principals and someone to answer the phone. She proposed having school buildings open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jamison also asked if there was a way to distribute meals while minimizing community contact to avoid spreading the virus. So far, employees have been volunteering to distribute meals, and other community volunteers soon will start to do so.
“I’ve been on the phone with everybody I can think of. Nobody’s got a better idea than we do,” Bishop said.
She expressed her concern, too, but added, “Even the state superintendent can’t give us any idea about how to do this except that we need to feed kids.”
Curriculum coordinators are developing online instruction, Bishop said. She noted that some students lack devices or internet access.
Her chief concern is internet access, since the district will provide devices to students who need them.
Bishop, although hesitant to recommend a certain business, did note that Cox Communications offers 60 days of free internet service. Cox holds the cable television franchise in Roanoke and Roanoke County and is a major residential internet service provider in both localities.
Board member Laura Rottenborn emphasized the importance of providing detailed communications to ease parents’ and students’ worries.
“By and large, parents are just really focused on getting clear information from the administration about what instruction for their children is going to look like on a daily basis starting tomorrow for the rest of the school year,” she said.
Bishop agreed, promising that “we will be communicating with parents very liberally.”
Board members also unanimously approved an emergency resolution to hold virtual meetings during the pandemic without a physical quorum present. The resolution also states that nonemergency public hearings and action items may be postponed.
The virtual meeting was put to the test for the first time on Tuesday. All seven school board members called in via video to participate. But members of the public had a difficult time joining; the phone number to join the meeting gave multiple error messages, possibly due to the large number of people trying to log in.
Chairman Mark Cathey promised to do better.
“We’re going to get it right,” he said. “We’ve got plenty of time to do it. We’re learning, just like our teachers are learning to do remote teaching.”
