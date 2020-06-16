CHRISTIANSBURG — More than 200 people showed up in the rain to protest racial inequality outside of the Montgomery County Public Schools main office Tuesday evening.
The crowd was a mix of parents, students, teachers and community members who came to support the Black Lives Matter movement, while also expressing their displeasure with the racial inequalities they believe black students often face in the school system. Another major focal point of the student-led event was the school system's recent response to the wave of protests across the country, stemming from the May 25 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers.
Last week, the county School Board approved an anti-racism resolution upon a unanimous vote - but some board members expressed concerns, such as that all races face issues.
Kolby Brown, a rising senior at Christiansburg High School, co-led the event with rising senior Blacksburg senior Molly McPherson. Brown said that he was not only disappointed with the comments by board members Jamie Bond and Dana Partin, but also with the time it took for the school system to come out with a statement condemning racism against black people.
"It's problematic. You just can't say 'all lives matter' when they don't. When black lives aren't valued as highly as white lives," he said. "Colored [people's] lives aren't valued as highly, so that statement isn't true. I think we should work as a society to work towards that motto of 'all lives matter' but right now black lives we need the attention to raise awareness."
At last Tuesday's meeting, Bond wanted the resolution to say "all people of color."
“For me, I want to see something that doesn’t just target one thing,” she said.
Partin, who is married to the county's sheriff, Hank Partin, took Bond's sentiment ever further last week.
"I kind of feel we’re stereotyping it into one thing,” Dana Partin said, to which board member Penny Franklin responded with “one thing is happening.”
Partin went on to say, "This type of thing has happened to every race of every color."
That prompted Franklin, the only black board member, to interject. “No, no, no, it has not. No it has not. We do not have white people being killed in the streets.”
While the mention of both Bond and Partin brought jeers from much of the crowd, it was Partin's comments that drew the most scrutiny from those in attendance, with one woman dawning a sign of Partin's face and her quote from last week's meeting.
Franklin was in attendance, along with fellow members Gunin Kiran, Mark Cherbaka and Superintendent Mark Miear, who came forward and addressed the crowd, answering questions from attendees for almost half of the nearly hour-long event.
When calls from the crowd for Bond and Partin to come forward and explain their comments were made, there was silence, and the two were not seen in attendance by The Roanoke Times.
Miear spoke about his willingness to listen and desire for change within the school system, but admitted he didn't have all the answers. When asked about the suspension rates of black students - who made up 4.3% of the county's overall student population but accounted for 11.2% of all suspensions during the 2018-19 school year - he agreed those numbers were unacceptable and needed to drastically improve.
"I agree with everything that is being said here today. Nothing is being said that I disagree with today ... We need to do better and we are committed to doing better. We have been working to do some things. Is it enough. No it's not enough," he said.
Franklin, who has served multiple terms on the board, said it was one of the main reasons she first decided to run for her seat.
"It was happening when my kids were in school and it's still happening today," she said.
Parent and Virginia Tech professor Rebecca Hester told the crowd that one of her child's teachers at Auburn High School had told students slavery wasn't as bad as it's often made out to be.
When asked after the protest was over whether he'd look into the matter, Miear said he didn't know and that a formal complaint would need to be made.
Miear said starting with the upcoming school year, all teachers will be required to take a course on how to not be biased, a program previously founded by Blacksburg High teacher Josh Thompson, according to Miear. He said the course was voluntary until now.
Many in the crowd wondered what MCPS is doing about the lack of minority hires in its school, to which Miear said the school has actively been trying to improve for years. He said three black hires were made for administrative roles during the last school year.
Another recurring theme of the event was past and present students coming forward and sharing some of the racist interactions and experiences they've had in Montgomery County.
Many said they were called the N-word on multiple occasions, and when they confronted the students who said it, they were often told by school officials that they could be disciplined for causing confrontations.
Jasmine Earley, a recent graduate from Blacksburg who's attending Virginia Tech in the fall, said she first remembers being called the word in grade school at Harding Elementary.
"I didn't realize it was even a bad thing to say at the time so I did nothing," she said tearfully. "When it happened again in seventh grade, I told my mom and she wasn't happy at all but not much was done [by school officials]," she said.
Earley said she was called the word by people in high school as well, even when she was minding her own business and not interacting with the racist perpetrators.
Miear said told the crowd that hearing those stories broke his heart as an educator and the father of two adopted Guatemalan girls.
"I've got two girls back there that are my babies and they're both brown ... It scares me to death what's ahead of them in their future because I know they're going to face racism and it makes me mad. I promise you that guys. It makes me mad," he said. "I am passionate about this and we are going to get better. Ms. Franklin's right -we've gotten better ... but we ain't good enough are we Ms. Franklin?"
"Not by far," Franklin responded.
