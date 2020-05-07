CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County Public Schools will hold off on plans to grant teacher raises and add new jobs due to economic uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those measures — along with a plan to defer $1.5 million in additional county funding — were passed by the county school board on a 5-2 vote this week.
The school district’s budget deferment plan is a direct response to Montgomery County government, which recently asked MCPS to identify expenses that can remain unallotted until the economy begins to recover.
The raises that MCPS is deferring — a $3.4 million item — would give teachers and employees an average pay bump of 3%.
MCPS is also deferring plans to add the equivalent of 10 new full-time positions next school year — a $700,000 measure.
MCPS officials attribute the need for the recently approved measures to anticipated drops in revenues, with sales tax money being a key concern.
“Sales tax is the great unknown,” MCPS Assistant Superintendent of Operations Tommy Kranz told school board members.
Kranz, however, said the raises remain a priority for the school district.
“It’s still the desire of the administration to go through,” he said about the raises.
“However, based off the current information we have, we don’t have the dollars today to proceed with that part of the plan, but we’d like for it to remain out there, depending on where revenues may be in the future.”
Raises have been a priority of Superintendent Mark Miear, who has said that competitive salaries help the district recruit and retain teachers.
Raises approved last year moved MCPS up several spots in the region in beginner teacher pay.
The raises the school district will defer this year were proposed to help MCPS particularly gain more ground on Roanoke County Public Schools.
Although the deferment plan passed, a few school board members voiced strong opposition to the plan to hold off on the raises.
“I know why we need to do this, and I understand what’s happening,” school board member Sue Kass said. “But I’m going to have to say no to taking away our teacher salaries, or their increases. I just have to say nay, sorry.”
Kass voted against the deferment plan along with Penny Franklin, who echoed Kass’ comments. Kass later said that she could not in “good conscience” back a budget that doesn’t reward teachers and other school staff.
Franklin said one of her concerns is that the district still hasn’t quite recovered from the financial effects of the late 2000s recession, a crisis that affected school district salaries and jobs.
“With everything going on right now, I have this huge concern about what is going to be happening in the classroom to make sure our students are where they need to be and are getting the support that they need,” Franklin said.
“And we need to make sure we’re compensating people for the work that they’re doing. … To not give that raise will just be another slap in the face.”
In response to the opposing comments, school board member Mark Cherbaka said he views the deferment plan has the best long-term solution for employees.
The plan, he said, specifically targets new spending.
“Where are you going to come up with another $1.5 million to $4 million in deferment?” Cherbaka asked.
Additionally, board chairwoman Gunin Kiran said the school district isn’t eliminating the raises at all.
“It’s just putting it aside until the county knows what the state is giving,” she said, adding that “it is deferred, not cut out of the budget.”
Miear said there are concerns that the economy could get even worse later this year. However, he said the raises remain a top priority.
“If things do turn around quickly and sales tax starts coming in like it had been, the first thing that will come back are raises for employees. I promise you that. I’m hoping very much so that actually happens,” he said.
The county board of supervisors, which each year decides how much money the schools get, plans to vote on its budget Monday.
The county itself is looking to defer more than $6 million worth of items, including raises for its own employees.
In other school-related matters, the school district will receive $1.5 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security Act.
The federal funds can be used on services and expenses directly related to the pandemic, including items related to distance learning.
Miear said he’s sure some of the CARES Act funds for Montgomery schools will go toward the purchase of additional mobile wireless hotspots.
The school district has relied on mobile hotspots in some areas during the pandemic to service students without internet access at home. The matter was briefly addressed at the recent board meeting.
MCPS officials said mobile wireless routers — MiFi’s — have been distributed to 25 teachers and 91 students.
They also said that a contract has been negotiated to provide an additional 300 MiFi’s next school year.
