Montgomery County Public Schools plans to stage each of its four high schools’ graduation ceremonies on May 30 at Virginia Tech’s Duck Pond Drive parking lot.
The plan will direct graduates and their families to park in rows and then drive up to a stage, where the seniors will be briefly let out of the cars to pick up their diploma covers.
The diplomas themselves will be mailed to the graduating seniors, MCPS spokeswoman Brenda Drake said.
The school district unveiled the graduation plans via various announcements over the past week.
The announcement of the graduation plan immediately follows a survey that asked graduating seniors and parents which of two options they preferred for this year’s ceremonies.
“We’re actually getting pretty excited about graduation,” Superintendent Mark Miear said during a school board meeting on Tuesday. “I think we’re going to make it about as special as any graduation can be for any group.”
MCPS, like many others across the state and country, has had to rework this year’s graduation plans due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Since Virginia schools were required to close for the remainder of the spring semester, Miear has said that it was a priority of his and other school officials to still recognize this year’s graduating seniors.
For the upcoming graduation day, the ceremonies for each of the four high schools will take place at different time slots.
Graduation events on May 30 will start with Blacksburg High School’s ceremony at 8 a.m. That will be followed by Eastern Montgomery High School at noon; Auburn High School at 2:30 p.m.; and Christiansburg High School at 5:30 p.m.
There will be no limit on the number of guests each graduate brings to the ceremony, but families and friends will be required to remain in their cars if they wish to take photos of their senior walking across the stage.
To maintain the current safety measures against COVID-19, principals and other school staff working the graduation will wear masks and won’t shake hands with the graduates.
“This style of graduation will allow our seniors to graduate together while still maintaining social distance,” Miear said in an announcement that MCPS sent out Thursday evening. “This helps our students, staff and families to stay safe and healthy.”
The stage for the ceremonies is being loaned by the town of Christiansburg.
The upcoming graduation plans received praise from a few other school officials.
“I was just thrilled when I got your message about this,” school board member Penny Franklin said during the meeting on Tuesday. “I was just heartsick just thinking about families not being able to be together, to be able to celebrate.”
Should lightning occur and impede any of the ceremonies, they will be moved to May 31, according to the district.
