CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County School Board this past week unanimously approved a plan that will allow school buses to transport a greater number of students than permitted under federal guidelines — a decision established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan, one of the two presented by schools officials, allows 26 students at a time on a bus, or double the figure under the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The plan, however, will require the wearing of masks and the presence of bus aides to monitor students.
The transportation plan is just one of the measures MCPS officials and the school board have mulled over as they draw out the reopening plans for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.
Assistant Superintendent of Operations Tommy Kranz said during a virtual meeting Tuesday that the transportation option — that the school board eventually passed on Thursday night — is allowed due to an immunity granted to school boards. He said the plan is a measure of the district’s liability insurance provider and the school board’s legal counsel are each comfortable the district can proceed with.
Kranz said district officials favored the option, among other reasons, because it would allow more students to physically be at the schools.
The other option follows the exact school bus capacity guidelines set by the CDC, which includes a 6-foot social distancing requirement. Kranz said students would have only been allowed to sit in every other seat in a sort of checkerboard pattern.
“Obviously we would maintain social distancing, but I can tell you riding a bus that our children have a tendency to move around,” he said. “Even if we were to have social distancing, we would have challenges trying to keep that in place.”
Additionally, Kranz said the stricter options would require a greater number of bus runs, a factor that would impact driver and fuel costs.
“However, we believe the mitigation effort covered by both the masks as well as the aide being on the bus would make it easier because we can deliver more students to our schools,” he said. That gives “our teachers access to their students, as well as our students access to their teachers.”
The school board will next vote on the rather complex scheduling options that will govern when students can physically be in the classrooms. That vote is set for Tuesday.
“Right now we are in the process of sending surveys to all stakeholders to gauge their preferences,” board Chairwoman Gunin Kiran wrote in an email Friday.
Remote learning is set to continue, regardless of which scheduling option is approved.
There are multiple scheduling options for both elementary and secondary level students, but each places strong limits on how many students will be allowed in the classroom.
Under one option, for example, pre-kindergarten to fifth-graders will be allowed to attend school two days a week. The options will also involve the closing of the schools on Wednesday for functions such as deep cleaning and teacher work days.
Some school board members this past week raised concerns about how the current COVID-19 guidelines could raise equity issues among students.
“We’re not going to be serving students the way we need to be serving students, plain and simple,” school board member Penny Franklin said Tuesday. “In the end, it’s not going to work for all students, a large portion of students.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.