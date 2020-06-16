Montgomery County’s school board on Tuesday unanimously approved a plan to bring students to schools four days a week when they reopen in August.
The schedules were devised to reduce population within schools to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. All schools would be closed Wednesdays for deep cleaning, teacher workdays and other activities.
Students in elementary school would attend half days, with half of students being taught in the morning and the other half in the afternoon.
For middle and high school students, the board approved a plan that would alternate in-person and remote instruction.
Middle and high school students would take two in-person class periods a day, alternating morning and afternoon sessions every other day. When they weren’t in the classroom, students would be taking online courses from home.
Board members approved the plans after input from a survey taken by 9,138 individuals, including parents, teachers and students.
About 56% of those responding to the elementary school survey opted for the four half-days option over an option to have students spend two full days at school.
In the secondary school survey, parents, teachers and students favored the approved plan by about 68%. The other option alternated student groups between one in-person class per day and remote instruction and completely online instruction across four to eight consecutive school days, depending on the individual school's schedule.
“From folks I talk to, parents [are] wanting kids in school part of the day at least every day,” Superintendent Mark Miear said. “It’s my recommendation we go that route.”
Board members approved the schedules despite some reservations about an Aug. 13 start date.
“My concern is having to start on the 13th. I just think that’s maybe a little too soon, with the way things are changing, and how fast things can change once Radford and Virginia Tech come back,” board member Penny Franklin said. “I’m going to vote yes because we need to start moving and doing something, but I just don’t think we need to move as quickly as we are as far as opening on the 13th.”
This post will be updated.
