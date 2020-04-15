Seeking to fill the need for an additional meals distribution program, the McLeod Family Foundation and HoneyTree Early Learning Centers have launched a program of their own. It aims to serve Roanoke and New River valleys families who weren't already being served by other meals programs.
In the program's first week, last week, 2,000 meals were served to families, according to a news release.
HoneyTree was founded by John and Kathy McLeod, who later created the nonprofit McLeod Family Foundation to support local children and families. In 2018, the foundation opened a private school in Roanoke for children of families living in poverty, The Academy.
McLeod Family Foundation director of operations Teresa Schaeffer said Tuesday that it became apparent some of The Academy's families weren't being served by existing meal distribution programs. Many of these families struggle with food insecurity, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
Some families whose children attend HoneyTree's centers — such as families who have younger children but not school-aged students — also were not being served by existing programs, most of which are provided by local school districts.
The Academy's students receive meals at school, as do HoneyTree attendees. But school is closed, and Schaeffer said HoneyTree's attendance has "dropped dramatically; we have less than 50% of the kids of what we had before."
"So we realized there were so many children that were getting hot meals every day in our centers that were no longer receiving them," she said.
Meals are delivered to families on Tuesdays and Thursdays, which provide food for seven days. With reduced attendance, HoneyTree's aquatic center has been used as a distribution site, too, Schaeffer said.
The program also provides weekday meals for more than 150 HoneyTree employees. Last week, 570 meals were delivered to employees, "a practical way to show support and appreciation for their dedication and service in times of duress," according to the news release.
Schaeffer said the foundation has partnered with local restaurants to provide employee meals, which includes Sal's, Chick-fil-a, Moe’s Southwest Grill, El Rodeo, Rodeo Grande, U.S. Foods and Famous Anthony’s.
While the meals program is intended for all current and former HoneyTree families and essential staff, Schaeffer said no families will be turned away. Interested families should contact their nearest HoneyTree center, she said.
