Low-income families across the Roanoke Valley received deliveries this week of practical necessities they might not otherwise be able to afford during the coronavirus pandemic. These "COVID-19 survival kits" were distributed to more than 320 families by the United Way-funded Early Learners Collaborative, which includes more than a dozen local nonprofit agencies.
The kits include food boxes, activity kits, books, fresh produce, diapers, wipes, cleaning supplies and other items, according to a news release. The Collaborative is led by the Child Health Investment Partnership of the Roanoke Valley, which is an early childhood home-visitation program that benefits low-income families.
“Most of the young families served through CHIP before the pandemic hit were really struggling, and now we are learning that most have lost their jobs and cannot afford food, diapers and other essentials," CHIP CEO Robin Haldiman said in the release. "It warms my heart to see our community coming together through this crisis to provide for so many in desperate need."
CHIP Director of Development Autumn Lavering said deliveries will continue in the coming weeks to replenish items.
The Early Learners Collaborative is a program that allows CHIP's partner agencies to families with additional services, Lavering said. The program is in its second year, she said. That put the group in a good place to ramp up resources when the COVID-19 pandemic started to affect local families.
"We were just able to pivot a little bit," she saidd.
Nonprofit partner agencies include Kids Soar, Boys and Girls Club, Kids Square, LEAP and Feeding America. They built and produced activity kits, STEAM kits and food boxes for the families, according to the release. Central Church of the Brethren and Elevation Church provided in-kind donations.
"This is one of the bright spots in the midst of this crisis — seeing neighbors joining together in support of our most vulnerable families," said United Way of Roanoke Valley President and CEO Abby Hamilton. "People are answering the call for compassion, as our community has always done in times of crisis."
At its core, CHIP pairs young children, their guardians and pregnant moms with a community health nurse and a case manager to provide assistance to access medical services and prepare children for school. CHIP also offers programs that target specific needs, such as mental health counseling, oral health and family strengthening services, according to its annual report.
Through the Early Learners Collaborative, CHIP has been able to offer supplementary services to its families, such as child care, after school programs, job training and more, Lavering said. The Collaborative aims to "elevate 10,000 families to self-sufficiency by 2030," according to CHIP's annual report.
Families interested in enrolling in CHIP can call (540) 857-6993.
