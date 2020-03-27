Madelyn Gillespie didn’t think she would get the chance to say goodbye to her teachers this year.
“I miss them,” Madelyn said early Friday afternoon, standing in the street of her quiet neighborhood off Brambleton Avenue in southwest Roanoke County.
The third-grader at Green Valley Elementary School in Roanoke County is among Virginia’s 1.3 million students who are now learning from home for the remainder of the academic year. The sudden announcement by Gov. Ralph Northam meant teachers and students didn’t have time to share a traditional farewell.
“It was bittersweet, and we weren’t quite ready to say goodbye to our kids yet,” said Green Valley first grade teacher Angela Davis.
So for a few minutes on Friday, the Green Valley Elementary School community found some closure. Teachers and staff decided to make the most of the situation and caravan through their students’ neighborhoods to say goodbye.
After seeing other communities throughout the U.S. put on “teacher tours,” three Green Valley teachers — Davis, Rachel Hoskins and Laura Zebosky — organized their own caravan in a day and a half with participation from every teacher.
“Our community is so supportive of our school, so we thought, ‘We’ve got to do this,’” Davis said.
In Madelyn’s neighborhood, the anticipation was palpable.
“We didn’t get to say goodbye, so the kids are looking forward to seeing their teachers,” said Jessica Gillespie, Madelyn’s mom.
Nearly a dozen kids from nearby houses bounced up and down the street, riding bikes and running around.
It was well past noon, and the caravan was running behind schedule. Every sound made parents and kids alike turn their heads in hope of catching the first glimpse.
“I hear them coming!” one girl shrieked as she rode her bike furiously toward the rest of the group.
Honks filled the air as teachers in 22 cars slowly made their way through the neighborhood, holding signs, waving and blasting music.
“It was absolutely amazing,” Davis said at the end. “There were several in my car and we were just speechless.”
“It hit the heart,” she added.
Madelyn said that with schools closed, she has more time for gymnastics and can move at “any speed you want” when doing assignments.
But it’s not the same as the classroom.
“I was kinda sad because my friends and I were going to do something in the talent show,” she said.
Sophia Bowles, 8, said she’s sad she can’t go to school right now, pausing a few seconds to find the right words: “I wish the coronavirus wasn’t here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.