Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday made appointments to the governing boards of several colleges, including Virginia Tech and Radford University.

The boards of visitors at public colleges and universities set tuition and fee rates, hire presidents and approve budgets and changes to the curriculum.

At Virginia Tech, the governor appointed Carrie Hileman Chenery of Staunton, principal and founder of Valley Pike Partners, a government relations and economic development organization.

Chenery earned a degree from Virginia Tech and previously worked in the governor’s office as assistant secretary of agriculture and forestry, according to Valley Pike Partners’ website.

She replaces the seat being vacated by Dennis Treacy, whose final term expires June 30.

Northam reappointed three current board members at Virginia Tech, including Greta Harris of Richmond, president and CEO of the Better Housing Coalition; Chris Petersen of McLean, principal of Arbor Strategies LLC, a consulting firm; and Jeffrey Veatch of Alexandria, a co-founder of Apex Systems, a staffing firm.

At Radford, five board members were reappointed.

They include the following: Robert Archer of Salem, chairman and CEO of Blue Ridge Beverage Co. Inc.; Jay Brown, of Glen Allen, director of budget and strategic planning for the city of Richmond; Rachel Fowlkes of Abingdon, who led the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center; Debra McMahon of Charlottesville, the former CEO of Scitent, an education software company; and Georgia Anne Snyder-Falkinham of Blacksburg, president and owner of Snyder & Associates General Contractors.

