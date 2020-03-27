The Franklin County School Board has suspended its ongoing superintendent search due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Superintendent Mark Church has agreed to serve through December.
“As a board, the decision to suspend our search for a superintendent was made to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the hiring process,” board Chair Julie Nix said in a news release. “We want to hire the best possible candidate for Franklin County schools, and the board feels that our ability to do that is significantly hindered in this current environment.”
Church, who became Franklin County’s superintendent in 2012, announced his decision to retire in December 2019. He planned to retire in August.
The board will begin the search process again in the summer, the release stated.
