The Franklin County School Board is seeking guidance from county residents about the qualities they most want to see in a new schools superintendent.
“We thought it was important to hear from the public since the role of superintendent plays a big part in the community, whether you're a student, staff, parent or outside community member,” wrote school board Chairwoman Julie Nix.
In December, Superintendent Mark Church announced his retirement, effective Aug. 1, bringing to a close a 34-year career in public school education.
The Franklin County board is receiving assistance in the search for his replacement from the Virginia School Boards Association, which has conducted similar surveys for other school districts, Nix wrote.
The school system has posted a survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FranklinCountySearch that asks respondents to prioritize what they think is most important for a new superintendent in terms of expertise, community and staff relations, personal characteristics and more.
For those who would prefer paper, forms can be picked up at the school board administration offices at 25 Bernard Road in Rocky Mount or at each of the schools.
The school board will also hold a public hearing for feedback at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 in the east auditorium of Benjamin Franklin Middle School at 225 Middle School Road in Rocky Mount. That date is also the deadline to fill out the online survey.
For more information call 483-5138 or visit https://www.frco.k12.va.us.
