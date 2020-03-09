The Franklin County School Board approved a proposed $94.8 million budget for the 2020-2021 school year at Monday night’s meeting.
The proposed budget in part functions as a funding request for the county board of supervisors, who will work on finalizing the 2020-2021 budget for the entire county in the spring.
A $6 million increase over the current school year budget, the proposal includes $1.5 million to pay for a 3% salary increase for all employees and another $1.5 million to make teacher salaries competitive with other school divisions.
Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Church wrote in an introductory letter that salary increases were a top priority.
“The need to address past years where increases were not provided has also existed since 2012,” he wrote.
The budget compensates for a decrease in student population by 175, for an anticipated total of 6,325, which Church expected to cause a $1 million loss in state revenue.
The budget includes $340,000 for purchases of new buses and an additional $780,000 for a bus replacement program.
Major projects on the table such as needed renovations of Franklin County High School’s career and technical center and Benjamin Franklin Middle School are deferred for further discussion with the supervisors.
Meeting this budget requires a $5 million increase in funding from the county.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the issue of travel to training classes rose again. Monday’s discussion demonstrated that tensions between board members continued, but tempers remained in check.
The dispute arose during the Jan. 13 meeting. Member at large Penny Blue said she intended to attend a Jan. 14 training class offered by the Virginia School Board Association. Board chair Julie Nix and vice chair Donna Cosmato questioned why Blue needed the training, but an attempt to give Nix authority over which members could attend conference training failed on a 4 to 4 vote.
During the February meeting, an argument erupted over Blue’s request to be reimbursed $329.84 for attending the conference. Attending via speakerphone from Richmond, Snow Creek representative G.B. Washburn made a motion to deny the reimbursement but no one seconded the motion. The accounts payable list including Blue’s reimbursement then passed on a 6 to 1 vote, with Cosmato voting no.
Monday, Washburn proposed that any reimbursable travel and training classes for board members should be approved by the entire board. His motion passed 7 to 1, with Blue voting no. She argued that instead each member should be assigned a travel budget that could, as an example, pay for two trips a year.
The board is in the process of hiring a new superintendent. In December, Church announced his retirement, effective Aug. 1, even though his contract was good through June 2022.
Gills Creek representative Jon Atchue and others said the new travel and training policy could be amended, with a final version having input from the future superintendent.
“I think this is a good bandaid to get us where we need to be in July and August,” Atchue said.
