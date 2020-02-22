A group of parents is calling on Montgomery County Public Schools to discontinue the sale of competitive foods, a broad category that includes snacks obtained from vending machines or purchased as additions to school lunches and breakfasts.
Parents Sharon Caffrey and Lindsey Fox, members of Harding Avenue Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Association, are asking MCPS to consider a resolution recently adopted by the Virginia PTA.
Last month, the state PTA called on the Virginia Department of Education — in cooperation with the Virginia Department of Health — to discontinue the sales of competitive foods during regular school hours largely out of concerns over obesity and other health issues linked to the intake of foods containing high amounts of sugar.
The Montgomery school district is setting a poor example with the availability of those foods, Fox said.
“We know it’s not healthy, we know it’s not helping our kids learn,” said Fox, who has a daughter at Harding and a son at Blacksburg Middle School.
Caffrey, whose daughter attends Harding, said she hopes MCPS raises its standards in the future and doesn’t just settle on the fact that its foods clear federal guidelines. She raises concerns about those nutrition standards being influenced by national politics, including lobbying groups tied to various food-related industries.
Caffrey pointed to efforts by President Donald Trump’s administration to roll back some of the school nutrition standards set during his predecessor’s tenure. The most recently proposed rollback would, for example, give schools more flexibility with how much fruit to offer during breakfast and would expand what’s considered a snack.
Caffrey took aim at the Smart Slice, a product of Domino’s Pizza that MCPS offered in some cafeterias last school year to try to boost lunch sales.
“It’s negligibly healthier,” she said, comparing the Domino’s item to other pizzas.
The Smart Slice is comprised of wheat dough, low-fat cheese and meats such as turkey pepperoni. MCPS, however, no longer offers the item due to the provision of a more cost-effective lunch pizza option under its new food services provider, the Pennsylvania-based The Nutrition Group.
Caffrey and Fox have also raised concerns about some of the à la carte offerings, which are part of the competitive foods.
Those are a variety of foods and beverages that are individually sold in cafeterias but are not considered full student meals. They include items such as ice cream, string cheese, yogurt cups, cereal bars, cookies and brand name snacks such as Pop-Tarts, Rice Krispies treats and Chex mix. They can be added on to full meals and are commonly bought by students looking to supplement lunches packed at home.
The Domino’s Smart Slice, when MCPS still carried the item, was offered as both part of a full course and as an à la carte option.
Caffrey and Fox named another issue with competitive foods: They raise an equity concern because students who take part in the free or reduced lunch program — and are therefore from lower-income households — often don’t have the extra money to buy items such as ice cream.
In an email to Superintendent Mark Miear, Fox shared some cases of students on free or reduced lunch who were unable to buy certain items.
Despite the parental concerns, competitive foods are a complex matter for MCPS — and numerous other school districts across the state and country.
One of the main reasons MCPS introduced the Smart Slice last school year was to help address lagging cafeteria sales.
The school district had budgeted $2.2 million in breakfast and lunch receipts for the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2019, a figure that was down from $2.6 million the fiscal year before that and down from $2.7 million in fiscal year 2016-17, according to figures provided by MCPS more than a year ago.
The school nutrition fund, which is independent of the district’s operating budget, is mostly split between cafeteria sales and revenue from the federal government. The entire fund currently sits at $4.5 million, roughly the same amount as last school year, according to MCPS.
The district couldn’t immediately provide current figures on cafeteria sales.
“We are working on compiling that data at the school board’s request and expect to have it available at the March 3 school board meeting,” school district spokeswoman Brenda Drake wrote in an email.
MCPS officials say they deem the sale of brand name foods and snacks important because it exposes students to healthy offerings in the cafeteria. They also stressed that there are nutritional differences between, say, a bag of Doritos sold in the cafeteria and a similar one at the local grocery store.
Companies, district officials say, deliberately produce nutritionally different versions of the same snack.
Jennee Loflin, the registered dietitian nutritionist for the district, grabbed a box filled with different bags of chips during a lunch period visit at Riner’s Auburn High School this past week. She turned to some of the bags’ nutrition facts labels to point out that federal guidelines require the bags of chips to not exceed 200 calories. The nutrition label on one small bag of Cool Ranch flavored Doritos showed 130 calories.
“Kids want things to look alike, but what’s on the outside is not what’s important. I mean, for us it’s the inside,” Loflin said. “Kids don’t want to be different, they don’t want to look different, they don’t want to eat different. So, we work really hard for the aesthetics and the branding to be identical, but we follow rules that they don’t know about.”
Tommy Kranz, the district’s assistant superintendent of operations, interjected.
“But why do we do that? Why do we do that? What’s the ultimate purpose of this program?” he said in reference to Loflin’s comments. “Feed kids. And at the same time having them come in and … introduce them to healthier food options.”
Kranz said visual appeal plays a key role when choosing foods.
“How do we buy as adults? How do we buy? With our eyes. So, they [students] go to a store and they see this,” he said while holding up a bag of chips. “They come here, they buy this. To them, it’s the same exact product, yet the nutrition here is much different. But now they like it. Once they’ve tasted it and they like it, what’s your chance of keeping them? You see what I’m saying? It’s all about getting the children to try it.”
Montgomery County School Board member Mark Cherbaka said he certainly shares the concerns parents have about the overall health and nutrition education of the students.
“Some parents have called for the overall goal of eliminating competitive foods. However, others I’ve talked to are asking to look into more nuanced options. Perhaps giving schools the option of eliminating them during certain hours or other controls on how they are used,” Cherbaka wrote in an email. “I believe we can work with our community to address those concerns.”
Cherbaka said he’s looking forward to the March 3 meeting during which the topic of competitive foods will be discussed.
Still, Caffrey said she sees ethical issues with selling competitive foods to justify the school district’s efforts to sustain the school nutrition fund.
“Let’s be honest, we’re selling junk food to our children to pay for the lunch program and when they purchase those foods they are filling up before they eat the more nutritious foods that are really needed to improve learning,” according to a written statement provided by Caffrey and Fox.
Caffrey and Fox each echoed a point in the recent Virginia PTA resolution about how some schools have seen an increase in students buying school lunches following the discontinuation of competitive foods.
Caffrey said the district can turn to the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors to help with issues over school nutrition funding. Fox said the county should view it as an important investment to help taxpayers avoid footing future spikes in health care costs.
“You can pay for it now, or you can pay for it later,” Fox said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.