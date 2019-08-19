Floyd County Public Schools sent students home early Monday for the second time this school year.

The school division released outlying county schools at 11:30 a.m., and town schools at noon, according to its Facebook page.

Floyd County also closed early Friday due to an air conditioning unit breakdown, “and a resulting loss of a large cooled space,” according to the school system.

Superintendent John Wheeler could not be immediately reached for further comment.

Floyd County students returned from summer break Aug. 13.

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments