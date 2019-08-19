Floyd County Public Schools sent students home early Monday for the second time this school year.
The school division released outlying county schools at 11:30 a.m., and town schools at noon, according to its Facebook page.
Floyd County also closed early Friday due to an air conditioning unit breakdown, “and a resulting loss of a large cooled space,” according to the school system.
Superintendent John Wheeler could not be immediately reached for further comment.
Floyd County students returned from summer break Aug. 13.