Floyd County Public Schools will release students early Tuesday for the third time since the new school year started one week ago.
The school division said it will send students in outlying schools home at 11:30 a.m., and from schools in the town of Floyd at noon, according to its Facebook page.
Floyd County has closed early each of the past three school days. On Friday, the school system said it closed "due to an [air conditioning] unit breakdown and a resulting loss of a large cooled space."
School administrators could not be immediately reached for further comment.
Floyd County students returned from summer break Aug. 13.