Caitlin Hodges’ college experience had so many unexpected turns.
She didn’t anticipate she would enjoy such a small school as Ferrum College. She soon appreciated the tight-knit community, how her peers and professors became like family, and how it was the kind of place where the college’s president, David Johns, sat down on a bench with students just to chat.
She thought she would pursue a doctorate, but she eventually she realized that wasn't what she wanted to do. So now she’s graduating this weekend and will head to Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine in the fall to become a doctor.
“I had always been someone who had tried to plan, but I realized rarely do things go as you plan,” Hodges said.
Hodges, 21, will graduate with more than 200 other students on Saturday. The ceremony marking the end of her three years in college also isn't going as Hodges had planned. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and a need to maintain social distancing, the college will be holding a virtual commencement.
Hodges recorded a speech that will be delivered during the ceremony, and she’ll watch the event from home along with family.
“It’s been hard not being able to be with my friends the last two months at Ferrum College, and we won’t get to say goodbye to everyone in person,” Hodges said.
Hodges, who grew up in Franklin County, is graduating a year early with two bachelor’s degrees: pre-professional health sciences with a pre-medicine emphasis, and biology and chemistry.
When she first arrived at Ferrum College, she didn’t think she would pursue a medical degree. She thought it would be too hard and too expensive and would take too much time. But after conversations with professors, an advisor and her uncle, she changed her mind.
“I want to work with patients, and I want to work with kids,” Hodges said. “I didn’t think I could do it, but I realized I could make it happen.”
Having learned her lesson about planning, she doesn’t want to commit to what she’d like to do after medical school. But she would like to serve as a doctor in the Navy and be a pediatric doctor. She likes children, and her grandfather who recently died served in the Vietnam War as a Marine.
“Joining the Navy is a means of giving back to something that was so special to him,” she said.
Watching the coronavirus crisis unfold, she wishes she could join other health care workers now. Last summer, she worked at a free clinic, where she said she witnessed the struggle so many people with low incomes face trying to obtain health care. She said the coronavirus has emphasized the health care disparities in the country.
“I hope by the time I enter the work force, a lot will have changed for the better,” she said.
She said she appreciates how Ferrum has handled its response to the coronavirus. She saw other colleges and universities giving students sudden notices to quickly leave campus. Ferrum allowed a small number of students to stay on campus to take advantage of services they may not otherwise have access to. It made safety adjustments.
“Ferrum is an amazing school, and it really lives out its motto of ‘Not self, but others,’” she said.
