Radford University was one of the first colleges in the commonwealth to announce definitive plans to reopen in the fall.
And it’s led to speculation that decisions by Radford and other state universities to hold classes on campus in the fall were forged as enrollment figures could spell a make or break year.
Within a week’s span — after Virginia Tech hinted it would hold classes on campus — Radford made its official announcement well before most other schools had hashed out their plans. The semester, beginning Aug. 24, will include “on-campus housing, dining services, and face-to-face instruction,” Radford President Brian Hemphill wrote in the announcement.
Hemphill’s April 28 statement came as there had been discussion of making a reopening decision in June, according to an April 20 email among numerous school leaders obtained by The Roanoke Times.
When asked about the situation, school spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs wrote in an email: “Radford University did not make any decisions or issue any announcements regarding the Fall 2020 campus reopening prior to President Hemphill’s April 28, 2020 message to students, faculty, and staff, which was immediately followed by a public announcement.”
As to why the university announced when it did, Scaggs said enrollment was not a factor.
“We feel it is important for the University to make a commitment to our students, faculty and staff as individuals make plans for the fall,” Scaggs wrote.
Peter Blake, director of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, a state agency that works with the state’s public institutions, said college presidents have been speaking more frequently “to have as much coordination as makes sense in the current environment.”
“A unified announcement might sound stronger than what they’re talking about,” he said.
Blake said other schools in the state have recently made similar statements about opening in the fall if conditions are right, which he believes they should be doing.
“They have to plan for what it looks like when they open. It would be irresponsible if they didn’t,” he said.
The coronavirus pandemic has hit institutions of higher education at a time when many are facing an enrollment crisis. Lower birth rates 20 years ago have led to fewer high school graduates. And a strong economy, until recently, and the rising cost of college, have seen fewer students seeking a degree.
Blake said Radford’s announcement could have sent a message to students weighing college choices.
“It’s certainly got some headlines, and you know that attracts attention and may attract students,” he said. “It might give an indication of some stability that they are hoping for and planning for, and that might appeal to students who might be on the fence whether to go to Radford or somewhere else or not to go at all.”
Radford’s overall enrollment surged to an all time high of 11,870 last fall. The increase of approximately 2,500 students was due to the opening of the Radford University Carilion Campus in Roanoke, with 1,046 students, and the online Innovative Mobile Personalized Accelerated Competency Training program adding 2,617 students.
But the school has seen a steady drop in undergraduate enrollment over the last several years. It fell from 9,166 students in 2013 to 8,090 students in 2018, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics. And the school’s current strategic plan projects undergraduate enrollment dipping under 8,000 through 2023.
Freshman commitments for the upcoming semester were at 1,230 as of April 28, down from 1,357 at the same point last year, but Scaggs said the school extended its commitment deadline from May 1 to June 1.
The school is “working diligently to interact with prospective students and their families” in order to maximize freshman enrollment for the upcoming fall semester, according to Scaggs.
“In lieu of in-person visits and campus gatherings, the University is providing virtual experiences and working one-on-one with students to answer their questions as they make decisions about their future,” Scaggs wrote.
Meanwhile, Radford could soon be affected by Virginia Tech.
At Tech, the pandemic has jolted international admissions.
That has led Virginia Tech to make additional offers to in-state students on its waitlist, with implications for Radford, according to a column Wednesday by Jeff Schapiro, a columnist at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, citing emails from Juan Espinoza, Tech’s director of undergraduate admissions to colleagues at other public universities.
Tech had received roughly 150 deposits from international students, compared to a goal of 550, according to Schapiro.
Mark Owczarski, a Tech spokesman, on Friday said he did not have data related to the university’s international student admissions.
Owczarski declined to discuss the content of Espinoza’s emails in-depth, and said they would have to be obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.
The Roanoke Times is in the process of making that request. Espinoza did not respond to two inquiries seeking comment.
“I won’t comment on Mr. Schapiro’s column. He is free and right to have his opinion,” Owczarski said about its assessment that Tech’s actions could hurt Radford. “I don’t know if the column was citing whole emails, part emails. ... Your FOIA request will ... answer those questions.”
As for international student enrollment at Tech, Owczarski pointed to comments from Provost Cyril Clarke, who on Thursday said university officials are “generally satisfied” with its admissions turnout, but that enrollment of international students is “way below the target.”
Owczarski said colleges nationwide are facing a dearth in international student admissions.
“I think what Virginia Tech does is we have enrollment targets and we use a variety of strategies to reach those targets, as every college and university does,” he said. “This year, as for so many years, we turn to a waitlist and that will help us reach our goal.”
Clarke on Thursday said the university would have a better idea of its fall class makeup by May 15, since after the May 1 deposit deadline Tech made additional offers to students on its waitlist.
On April 24 — four days before Radford’s announcement — Virginia Tech President Tim Sands hinted on a virtual meeting with university officials that Tech might hold classes on campus this fall.
But he stressed no final decision would be made until June.
Staff writer Henri Gendreau contributed information to this report.
