Earlier this school year, Elizabeth Rice, 12, stood up in her James Madison Middle School classroom to present a project on a planet.
Elizabeth has Down syndrome, and because “different little things” like shyness and certain loud noises can make it more difficult for her to complete an activity like a class presentation, her teachers weren’t sure what to expect, said her mom, Melanie Rice.
Elizabeth recited all the information, making her teachers and mom proud. Her confidence, communication skills and feeling of acceptance were all boosted from that single assignment, Rice said.
That moment was only possible because Elizabeth spends the majority of the school day in an inclusive classroom, Rice said, where students with and without disabilities learn together. But moments like that are now on hold.
“We’re very happy with her being there,” Rice said. “We just would like her to be there.”
Elizabeth is one of more than 1.3 million Virginia K-12 students currently out of the classroom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March, instruction — paper packets or online, recorded videos or live lessons — has varied depending on the school district, teacher and what resources a student has available at home.
The stable footing students can typically find at school, with resources like internet, counselors, special education services, meals and a routine, has been made more difficult to achieve due to distance learning.
Educators are trying to provide those same services and minimize disparities that have been exacerbated by the school closures, and families are trying to fill teachers’ shoes.
It’s still unclear the extent to which students will be affected by the school closures, although early research suggests learning loss on some level will likely occur. Educators and educational experts also worry about loss of other key supports from students’ lives. They all agree: There’s no replacement for the classroom.
“It’s not just the content. … It’s what teachers are doing passionately every day in their classrooms to meet the needs of kids,” said Virginia Tech associate professor Amy Azano, who specializes in rural education.
It’s homework, not homeschooling
The current distance learning phenomenon is not homeschooling, and the distinction is important.
“Homeschooling is a legally binding kind of election on the part of a guardian to take on the full responsibility of academic education,” said Virginia Tech professor of literacy Heidi Anne Mesmer. “Parents do that with a systematic curriculum, and they do that with a level of accountability. What we’re dealing with is emergency homebound educational experiences,” which parents had no choice over.
More homework equates to a wider achievement gap between students because not everyone has a home environment conducive to learning, Salem Assistant Superintendent Curtis Hicks said research shows. Although new instruction is ongoing, homework is now essentially what students are completing.
“The fear is that, again, those kids who have the environment at home ... to get these assignments done ... are going to benefit, while kids who don’t have those things will continue to fall behind,” Hicks said.
The classroom provides stability and routine, Hicks said. It’s also a critical place for learning and socialization.
Learning how to read is a social activity, Mesmer said. To become readers, students must interact with other people so they can talk about what they have read and listen to their peers’ ideas. The classroom gives children the opportunity to develop identities as readers and writers.
Teachers also play a crucial role in reading development by modeling behavior in real time: pointing to words, showing students how to sound out words and providing corrective feedback.
That can be done virtually, Mesmer said, but it’s more challenging and requires formalized planning.
Researchers from the assessment and research nonprofit Northwest Evaluation Association project students likely will lose academic ground from being away from the classroom, similar but more pronounced than the “summer slide,” when students lose ground over summer breaks.
Students who experience a “COVID slide” may return with 70% of learning gains for reading, and less than half their gains in math, researchers found. It’s also possible that students maintain the same level of academic achievement in a “COVID slowdown.” Some students may even make gains in reading, further increasing the need for a varied curriculum when students return, researchers wrote.
The working paper is based on summer learning patterns from 5 million third through eighth grade students. Because the data is based on summer break and not a pandemic, the research notes that the effects could be worse, especially in low-income families, since some students are experiencing “higher rates of food insecurity, family instability, and other shocks from this disruption.”
Figuring out how to support students’ non-academic needs will be “essential,” researchers wrote.
Educators try to address some needs from afar
It’s those different needs — academic, social, emotional — that have left Roanoke Superintendent Rita Bishop trying to figure out how to best support the urban district’s 14,000 students, 57% of whom are considered economically disadvantaged, according to the Virginia Department of Education.
“It’s a tremendous amount of thinking,” she said on one recent afternoon. “I find myself just literally thinking all the time about [these] things.”
The district’s meals program distributes about 50,000 meals each week, the largest school meals operation in the Roanoke Valley. The district has used its homeless funding toward hotel rooms to help students experiencing homelessness because shelters have been limiting their capacity, Bishop said.
Although Roanoke has broadband internet access, not all families can afford it. Cox Communications has offered free internet through at least mid-July, for which Bishop said she’s grateful.
Salem teachers regularly check in with students and reach out to families if students haven’t been doing their work, Hicks said. Administrators have been working with community agencies and churches to make sure families have the support they need, whether it be food or counseling, said Director of Student Services Randy Jennings.
For the area’s rural school districts, equity of access comes with its own unique challenges. Geographic isolation and a historically weaker economy are important distinctions that can set rural communities apart from urban or suburban localities, Azano said.
Students may live in areas where there isn’t cellphone service or a stable internet connection. Azano knows of students who drive to hot spots or use their phones to access online modules, all of which takes time and additional resources.
Rural communities are also resilient, Azano said, pointing to the ways schools are meeting students’ needs from afar.
Roanoke County school leaders have been brainstorming ways for students to stay connected in case classes stay online in the fall. In some parts of the county, like Masons Cove, there is no cell reception or internet access.
Roanoke County school officials already are trying to think of ways to provide more students with internet and device access in case schools are closed for at least part of the fall semester.
The district plans to provide laptops to every elementary-aged family, Superintendent Ken Nicely said. Technology staff is also exploring placing hot spots in county-owned community centers so students don’t have to go far for stable internet, Information Technology Director Jeff Terry previously said.
Meeting the needs of special education
Educators are also grappling with serving students who rely on special education services, and parents are facing new challenges.
Elizabeth, the James Madison Middle School student, was “excelling and doing very well” in the classroom among her peers, her mom said.
Rice said her daughter only had a couple weeks’ worth of new instruction when schools closed, so she’s not too concerned about her daughter regressing. But Elizabeth misses her friends, and Rice has to modify her daughter’s work.
Elizabeth’s work in general education classes is typically modified by a teacher’s aide to better meet her abilities, such as simplifying the way a question is worded.
Rice, who has experience homeschooling her two older children, said she doesn’t mind modifying the work herself, and she doesn’t fault anyone for it.
“Really, it probably would be easier if she was just in the special ed class because then ... everything would be geared more toward her,” Rice said. “But there’s so much more she’s getting from being in the general ed setting.”
Bishop said Roanoke City Public Schools plans to put some of the money it received from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act toward special education services to ensure students receive appropriate new instruction.
Lesley Harrop, a Roanoke County mom, community nurse and special education advocate, expressed frustration in receiving special education services remotely. All four of her children receive speech therapy services. It was only for the remaining couple of weeks of the school year that they began to receive speech therapy again.
“I was very concerned that they should also be providing and meeting the needs of the [Individualized Education Programs],” Harrop said. “And obviously it would look different; you know, you can’t do face-to-face speech sessions. You can’t have a one-on-one instructional assistant.”
Federal guidelines governing special education services “never planned for a pandemic,” said Roanoke County Director of Special Education Beth Harman. Her department has had to quickly adapt to an unprecedented situation to meet students’ needs.
The department’s ability to provide remote services has strengthened since schools first closed. “There are things in play even now that we didn’t have access to initially,” Harman said.
Roanoke County special education teachers have been checking on their students a minimum of once a week to provide support, Harman said, although services may not look exactly the same because of the circumstances.
Each student’s needs are looked at individually, just as they are during the normal school year, she said. Teachers documented students’ baseline when schools closed so they can later reassess “where we need to plug in additional supports.”
Bringing students back up to speed
The biggest unknown variable is whether students will be back to school in the fall and what effects will linger. Schools are preparing for the possibility of at least part of the semester being online.
Teachers are skilled at assessing students and catching them back up after summer break, Nicely said. The challenge now will be to apply it to a different scale, which may involve wider learning gaps, he said. He added that it was also important for the district to support its principals, teachers and staff so they don’t feel overwhelmed.
Matthew Wheelock, an associate professor of education at the University of Virginia who oversees its innovation in education program, said it’s unlikely that schools can “push the accelerator” and immediately get back to the status quo.
It’s hard to predict the exact effects without knowing what the fall semester will look like, and the variability in how schools adapt, he said.
“But any time you have a considerable break in the learning, that’s something that carries forward,” he said.
Wheelock does see a silver lining in the innovation that’s being forced as schools address these challenges. This may, for example, help refine distance learning for students who find more success online than with conventional school.
The school closures have already resulted in new ideas and a sense of urgency for long-standing problems.
Azano said she hopes the conversation around broadband shifts so internet access is seen more as a utility — a vital service — than a luxury.
“I do hope this is a wake up call to the sorts of long-standing inequities that rural communities have been talking about for some time now,” she said.
Previous research may help inform best practices going forward. Mesmer, the literacy professor, said a large body of research from education professors James Kim and Richard Allington found that a personalized reading approach was an effective way to reduce summer slide.
The most crucial part: Students need books they can read and want to read. The researchers also found that summer reading programs became more effective when students received books throughout the summer and teachers checked in with them, asking comprehension questions.
“So if we want to reach kids this summer, which we could do with some money, there is some information that informs how we can do that in a way that would make a difference,” Mesmer said.
Mesmer recommends that parents ask their child’s teacher for books the child would like to read and can read. Parents should also read above-level books to their child to build their vocabulary and comprehension. She also recommends the app “Homer,” which is a personalized early reading program for ages 2-8.
School districts are preparing for multiple scenarios in the fall.
Educators can apply their tools and strategies, Nicely said, but it doesn’t remove the fact that “it’s all likely going to be applied to novel situations.”
“If we can identify those things that we need no matter what and start planning for that, I think that’s going to put us in a position to do things in a more robust way than we’ve done this spring,” he said.
For now, schools are still trying to deliver on their mission to support the Roanoke Valley’s youngest residents.
“If nothing else, at least I want our students to know that we care about them,” Bishop said.
