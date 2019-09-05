Teachers from Salem, Bedford County and Smyth County are finalists for Virginia’s teacher of the year award.
The Virginia Department of Education announced Thursday the eight regional teachers of the year who will compete for the statewide honor.
Andrea Johnson, a 12th grade English teacher at Salem High School will represent Region 6.
Amy Mallow, a second grade teacher at Huddleston Elementary will represent Bedford County and Region 5.
Sarah Deel, a science teacher at Marion Senior High in Smyth County is the Region 7 teacher of the year.
The other five regional winners are from Henrico County, Virginia Beach, Northumberland County, Loudoun County and Mecklenburg County. Each teacher was selected from a pool of candidates nominated by their school divisions.
A panel chose the finalists based on portfolios of their accomplishments, philosophies and community activities.
The finalists will appear before the panel next month for interviews. The department of education expects to name a state winner Oct. 7 during a ceremony at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond.
Virginia’s teacher of the year will compete against other educators across the U.S. for the national title.
Richmond’s Rodney Robinson became the state’s third national teacher of the year winner last spring.
