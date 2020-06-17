West End Center for Youth in Roanoke this week named a new executive director. Amanda Nastiuk previously served as the center's development director and has worked with nonprofits and in human services for more than a decade, according to a news release.
Nastiuk replaces Joy Parrish, who retired after 15 years as executive director. Nastiuk, a Roanoke College graduate, previously worked at ARCH Services-Bethany Hall and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare. She became involved with the West End Center three years ago when she enrolled her children in summer camp, according to the release.
"Amanda brings continuity based on her experience with the organization and our students, as well as a successful background in human service and a vision for new initiatives in the future," said board president Susan Larkin.
West End Center opened its doors Monday for eight weeks of summer camp, according to the release. The center will serve 85 children and follow appropriate health and safety mandates.
The community center serves children whose families have limited resources by providing educational and social development after school and summer programs.
USDA summer food program begins
Summer meal sites begin next week through Roanoke Parks and Recreation as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Summer Food Service Program, according to a news release.
The following sites will serve free to-go meals to children Mondays through Fridays from June 22 to Aug. 7:
• Villages at Lincoln, 1901 Dunbar St.: noon to 1 p.m.
• Indian Rock Village, 2034 Indian Village Lane: noon to 1 p.m.
• Jamestown Place, 1533 Pike Lane: noon to 1 p.m.
• Bluestone Park, 2617 Bluestone Ave.: noon to 1 p.m.
• Landsdowne Park, 2624 Salem Turnpike: noon to 1 p.m.
• Hunt Manor, 802 Hunt Ave. NW: noon to 1 p.m.
• Eureka Recreation Center, 1529 Carroll Ave.: noon to 12:30 p.m.
• Preston Park Recreation, Center, 3137 Preston Ave.: 12:45 to 1:15 p.m.
Roanoke seeks input on school reopening
Students, families, staff and the community have a chance to provide feedback to Roanoke City Public Schools about schools reopening in the fall.
The Transition and Restoration Task Force, dedicated to reopening planning, has received 75 responses so far, according to the district. Comments may be submitted at rcps.info/information_center/community_feedback.
