Virginia Western Community College students heard stories of resiliency Wednesday during a special panel discussion on campus.
About 100 students listened to testimonies from four panelists during the college’s “I Persist” program: Virginia Western professor Alexander Scott; Angela Hairston-Niblett, the director of TRIO Pathways Student Support Services at Virginia Western; Saleem Ahmed, a retired director of anatomy at Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine; and Mindy Woodford, a local photographer.
Each speaker shared how they persevered through adversity to earn an education.
Scott said he initially delayed entering college, and it took him several years in additional time to earn a degree. Hairston-Niblett said she stayed in school despite others telling her she wasn’t college material during her youth. Ahmed, a native of Pakistan, said his parents encouraged him to seek an education as a way out of hardship. Woodford said a traumatic experience motivated her to return to Virginia Western and earn her degree to support herself and family.
Some students shared their own challenges with the panel and sought support after the panelists spoke.
Natasha Lee, Virginia Western’s student activities coordinator, moderated the forum, held in the college’s Whitman Auditorium.
Roanoke student wins national arts award
Highland Park student Alasdair Hackworth drew national acclaim for his artwork titled “Future Heroes: You can be a hero, too.”
Hackworth won the Arts in Education Partnership’s Young Artist Award. The partnership consists of more than 100 organizations involved in education, arts, government, business and philanthropy. The National Endowment for the Arts and the U.S. Department of Education formed the partnership in 1995.
Each year, the partnership holds an annual retreat in a different state, and names one student from that state as the winner of the Young Artist Award. The 2019 retreat was held last week in Arlington, where Hackworth appeared on stage to explain how he’ll use art in his future career.
Hackworth wants to become an aerospace engineer or astronaut. His mother, Erika Hackworth, is a science teacher at Woodrow Wilson Middle.
