Roanoke Valley students, parents and administrators have shown their support for teachers and staff during this year's Teacher Appreciation Week through yard signs, banners, chalk art and more.
Traditionally, schools host special events for teachers throughout the week, and some students bring cards or small gifts to school. With schools closed due to the pandemic, PTAs got creative.
Multiple Roanoke elementary schools, including Grandin Court and Monterey, put signs in teachers' yards to thank them. Grandin Court's PTA also had students make chalk drawings in front of teachers' homes, and Monterey's PTA ordered lunch for teachers and staff at the beginning of the week, according to its Facebook page.
Virginia Heights Elementary's PTA hung banners and signs in front of the school along Memorial Avenue thanking teachers and staff, and it encouraged parents and students to send in chalk art and homemade signs. James Madison Middle School held a drive-through celebration on Wednesday for teachers to receive a boxed lunch and gift bag, according to Roanoke City Public Schools.
Elementary school PTAs in Salem produced videos of students thanking their teachers, and G.W. Carver Elementary's administration also put signs in teachers' yards.
In Roanoke County, Burton Center for Arts and Technology put signs in teachers' yards and handed out small gifts. Northside High School created a virtual staff appreciation week and asked students to thank teachers a different way each day, such as giving a shout out to their favorite teachers on social media.
Roanoke City Public Schools also showcased student art on its social media every day thanking teachers and staff, and Roanoke County Public Schools' central office administration thanked teachers in a video.
'Southwest VA TV Classroom'
Blue Ridge PBS (WBRA-TV, Channel 15) this week launched "Southwest VA TV Classroom" to share local arts, literacy and physical education content with students. The program airs at noon Mondays through Fridays, directly preceding the statewide "VA TV Classroom" program.
The project was launched in partnership with local teachers, regional businesses, Roanoke City Public Schools and Roanoke County Public Schools. The goal is to give local voices a chance to share expertise with the community, said Rose Martin of Blue Ridge PBS.
"It is really important for kids, actually all of us, to find creative outlets and move our bodies,” Martin said in a news release. "These local partnerships offer opportunities for us to do that and celebrate learning in Southwest Virginia."
Daily rotating arts and PE topics kick off at noon, and at 12:30 p.m., a reading specialist teaches literacy content for upper elementary-aged students, according to the schedule.
The lessons can also be viewed for free on Blue Ridge Streaming and Project Southwest on YouTube.
Big Lick Breakfast Club scholarship
Cave Spring High School senior Kevin Sheng is this year's recipient of the Big Lick Breakfast Club's Rev. John Coffey Academic Achievement Award.
Sheng, who also attends the Roanoke Valley Governor's School, was chosen from all graduating Roanoke County seniors, according to a news release. He holds a 5.0 GPA at Governor's School, and he plans to eventually obtain a graduate degree in molecular or computational biology and work in academia and entrepreneurship, according to the release.
The club selects a local senior each year for its $500 award, rotating between Roanoke and Roanoke County students. Recipients are honored "for having reached the pinnacle of academic excellence among all seniors," according to the release.
