Students in need at Salem High can take food home thanks to a new pantry in the school.
Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries worked with Salem City Schools and other organizations to open the student-led pantry this fall. An open house and dedication ceremony at the high school is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday.
The group of churches and the school system are members of a coalition called Healthy Community Action Team, according to Garry Lautenschlager, chairman of the Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries. Additional coalition members include the Virginia Cooperative Extension, United Healthcare, Thrivent Financial, local civic leaders and volunteers, he said.
The coalition received a two-year, $59,450 grant last year from the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth to create the team and support the student-led pantry at Salem High. The foundation offers the grant as part of its program to reduce childhood obesity by improving access to healthy foods and exercise.
Part of the grant helped the coalition open a food pantry at Andrew Lewis Middle last year.
Lautenschlager said the grant helped pay for two refrigerators, a freezer and shelving units and stocking food. Students running the pantry at Salem High School are part of the education for work program.
Through the initiative, students will partner with local churches, businesses and community groups to maintain support for the food pantry, Lautenschlager said.
This week, the high school pantry is sending home ingredients for a pasta dinner, along with nonperishable food.
Andrew Lewis Middle School Principal Jamie Garst said weekly food donations at the pantry include mostly cereal, canned fruit and vegetables and other snacks and meals.
‘Kicking it with our Kings’ program held
A weeklong push to encourage more fathers and male role models to engage with Roanoke City Public Schools and students had great success last week, according to Ryan Bell, coordinator of family and community engagement for the school system.
The “Kicking it With Our Kings: Father and Male Role Model Engagement Week” ended Friday and included dinners and information sessions at Westside Elementary, Lincoln Terrace Elementary and Lucy Addison Middle schools. Mayor Sherman Lea attended a session Nov. 7 at Westside.
Bell said the goal of the initiative was to reach male role models such as dads, uncles, brothers and other mentors, and explain how they can help students as they earn an education. Parents and guardians were invited to bring their child to each info session.
Turnout was solid at each session, Bell said. About 10 fathers agreed to join the Parent Teacher Association at their respective child’s school. Others in attendance offered to work with Roanoke to form a volunteer group at Lincoln Terrace Elementary, Bell added.
The event was one of several organized by Roanoke to promote family engagement this school year.
A family and community fall festival hosted by Roanoke is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 at Lucy Addison Middle School.
