Public television and the Virginia Department of Education have partnered to launch VA TV Classroom, with teacher-led instruction. In the Roanoke area it is airing on Blue Ridge PBS, WBRA (Channel 15).

Kindergarten through third grade instruction airs from 1 to 2 p.m., and seventh through 10th grade instruction airs from 2 to 3 p.m., according to a news release. Advanced Placement test preparation will air from 3 to 4 p.m the week of April 27.

State officials this week also launched an instructional expansion to help students learn during the statewide school closures.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that Virtual Virginia, the state’s online learning system, will expand so every teacher can host virtual classes and share activities through June 30.

“While there is no perfect substitute for in-person classroom instruction, this is an unprecedented public health crisis and we must do everything we can to ensure all children have equitable learning opportunities,” Northam said.

In addition, Virtual Virginia includes elementary and middle school courses for students to catch up on any content they missed in the spring. Those courses will start in May, according to a news release.

Virtual Virginia courses can be loaded onto students’ computers if they don’t have internet access at home, according to the release.

