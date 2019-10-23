Schools in the Roanoke region and New River Valley received grants for security equipment, Gov. Ralph Northam announced.
The funding is part of $6 million awarded statewide for school security equipment. School divisions must provide 25% in matching funds to receive the money. A total of 340 schools in 70 school divisions are eligible, the state said.
Schools received grants in Bedford, Craig, Franklin, Montgomery and Rockbridge counties, along with the cities of Radford and Roanoke.
The money will cover video monitoring, communication, notification, visitor identification and access control systems along with radios, vestibules and other equipment.
The General Assembly established the school security equipment grants program in 2013 following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut in 2012.
The following area schools received equipment grant funds.
- Bedford County: $38,906 for Bedford Elementary, Big Island Elementary, Otter River Elementary and Staunton River High.
- Craig County: $50,400 for McCleary Elementary.
- Franklin County: $34,699 for Boones Mill Elementary and Sontag Elementary.
- Montgomery County: $80,145 for Christiansburg Elementary, Christiansburg Primary and Harding Avenue Elementary.
- Radford: $72,479 for Belle Heth Elementary, John N. Dalton Intermediate, McHarg Elementary, and Radford High.
- Roanoke: $104,223 for Fairview, Fishburn Park, Garden City, Hurt Park, Lincoln Terrace, Monterey, Westside elementary schools and the Roanoke Academy for Math and Science, and Patrick Henry High, Westside Elementary, and Lucy Addison, Breckinridge and Woodrow Wilson middle schools.
- Rockbridge County: $92,000 for Maury River Middle and Natural Bridge Elementary.
Virginia Western to host more info sessions for free tuition program
Students, along with parents and guardians, can learn more about Virginia Western Community College’s Community College Access Program at upcoming events on campus.
The information sessions, all from 6:30 to 8 p.m., are scheduled for:
- Nov. 7.
- Dec. 10.
- Jan. 9.
The 2020 CCAP application period began Oct. 1 and closes Feb. 1.
CCAP provides up to three years of tuition for Roanoke Valley high school graduates who meet academic standards and other program criteria.
Since 2008, more than 2,830 Roanoke Valley students have participated in the program.
The Virginia Western Educational Foundation raises funds for CCAP through a public-private partnership.
For more information about CCAP, see virginiawestern.edu/ccap or contact Carolyn Payne, CCAP Coordinator: (540) 857-7544 or cpayne@virginiawestern.edu.
