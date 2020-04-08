A student at North Cross School’s Shanghai campus arranged for the donation of more than 1,000 masks to Roanoke’s medical community, and Botetourt County Public Schools’ Technical Education Center is 3D-printing face shields.
After junior Tom Zhu heard about a shortage of personal protective equipment in the U.S., his family organized a donation drive to help Roanoke, according to a news release from Nicki Dabney, North Cross’ director of international operations. Zhu sent a letter to his classmates’ parents asking for monetary donations, and the students raised enough money to buy 166 N95 masks, 1,100 surgical masks and three thermometers.
In the letter, Zhu wrote about his experience visiting Roanoke last summer and urged donations to “look after our friends in Roanoke.”
“Can you imagine this place, Roanoke, shut down by the virus?” he wrote. “No people’s shadows on the streets, the super friendly and outgoing American friends we met staying at home all day long.”
The shipment of equipment arrived the first week in April, and North Cross donated all of them to Carilion Clinic, Dabney wrote.
“May we never forget the power of human connection, compassion, and generosity,” she said.
Meanwhile, in Botetourt, the Technical Education Center’s 3D printers are getting put to good use. Engineering teacher Chris Balthis and other Roanoke Valley educators are using the lab to make more than 300 face shield masks for Carilion, according to Superintendent Lisa Chen.
Chen said the masks are built to the correct specifications and will be reusable.
New Salem administrators
Come fall, several familiar faces will be in new positions within Salem City Schools. Last month, the district announced administrative appointments for the 2020-21 school year.
Sara Epperly has been appointed the division’s English learner and preschool coordinator after taking a year off to spend time with her children and work on her doctorate degree. Epperly previously served as assistant principal at G.W. Carver Elementary School and Andrew Lewis Middle School.
In her new role, Epperly will teach at Salem High School and provide division-wide leadership and coordination.
A Salem High School graduate herself, Epperly holds three degrees from the University of Virginia, according to a news release. She speaks Mandarin and Spanish and has taught in two countries, in addition to Charlottesville.
Michelle Palleria was named assistant principal of G.W. Carver. She’s a familiar face to the Carver community; currently interim assistant principal during Epperly’s absence, she previously taught fourth grade for 20 years.
Marcus Crowder will be West Salem Elementary School’s assistant principal. His predecessor, Amanda Gibson, will take over as principal upon Debbie Carroll’s retirement at the end of this school year, the district previously announced.
Crowder is currently a third-grade teacher at East Salem Elementary School. He was named East Salem’s teacher of the year in 2018.
Oriana Lukas receives Alison Parker scholarship
Oriana Lukas, a senior at the Burton Center for Arts and Technology, has been awarded the Alison Bailey Parker Memorial Four-Year Journalism Scholarship at James Madison University.
The scholarship memorializes its namesake, Alison Parker, who was a WDBJ (Channel 7) journalist and JMU graduate. Parker and cameraman Adam Ward were shot and killed in 2015 while on air.
As a Parker Scholar, Lukas will receive a $2,500 annual scholarship and will qualify for annual funding of at least $5,000 through the Madison Award for Academic Excellence, according to a news release. She also received full admission to the university’s School of Media Arts and Design.
Parker’s parents created the endowed four-year scholarship for an incoming freshman who “shares Alison Parker’s deep passion for journalism and commitment to academic excellence,” according to the release.
