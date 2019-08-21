Representatives from dozens of colleges and universities will appear at the upcoming Roanoke Valley College Fair to speak with high school students.
Sponsored by the Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem public school systems, the fair is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Salem Civic Center. Two- and four-year colleges, along with schools for business career and technical education, will be on hand.
All students are encouraged to register online at www.gotocollegefairs.com prior to attending the fair. Advance registering provides basic information to participating colleges in advance, so students do not have to spend time completing multiple information sheets.
Once registered, students will receive an admittance pass with a barcode they should bring to the fair.
Students and their families can review the list of participating colleges on the website. The school divisions are encouraging students to consider several questions to ask the universities representatives related to student life, applications, costs, financial aid, acceptance requirements and other topics.
Cave Spring student a finalist
Cave Spring Middle School seventh grader Michael Wilborne is one of 10 students nationwide still competing for the Rockwell You Make It Challenge.
Hosted by Rockwell Automation, the competition asked students to submit ideas for inventions that address real-world problems. Wilborne’s project, titled “Sanitation for the World,” is in the running.
Wilborne’s project aims to create affordable and practical sanitation for developing nations.
To learn more about the project or vote for the seventh grader, those interested can do so on the entry page or on Rockwell Automation’s You Make It Challenge website.