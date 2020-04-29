Joining the growing trend of video performances in lieu of scheduled events, William Fleming and Patrick Henry high schools' theater students recently participated in online renditions of their spring musicals.
The school district posted videos on Facebook of a single song from each spring production. Each student recorded a video that was edited into one and overlaid with music.
Ten William Fleming students performed the title song to "Jesus Christ Superstar." A dozen Patrick Henry students performed "In a Place of Miracles" from "The Hunchback of Notre Dame." The Patrick Henry video also included photos from the group's sole performance before schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roanoke kindergarten registration
Online kindergarten registration has opened for Roanoke City Public Schools.
The online form is available at rcps.info/news/what_s_new/coronavirus_information.
Children who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 30 are eligible to attend kindergarten in the fall, according to the school district.
Parents and guardians need to provide information about themselves, their child and upload certain documents, including the child's birth certificate, the child's current physical and immunization records and proof of residency.
Those with questions can call 853-2300 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, according to the district.
Spanish-language education available on radio
The Virginia Department of Education partnered with Richmond-based station Radio Poder WBTK 1380 AM to provide the first bilingual radio learning program.
“Virginia: Educación en Radio" will air 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays through Fridays. The program begins Friday through the end of May. It can be accessed in the Roanoke Valley live at radiopoder1380.com or on demand at radiopoder1380.com/educacion. Students can also listen by calling (206) 629-0249 or (641) 715-8936.
"The broadcasts and online content will help school divisions broaden their efforts to keep all children and families connected with learning," said Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane.
En español:
El Departamento de Educación de Virginia se está asociando con una estación de radio de Richmond, Radio Poder WBTK 1380 AM para proveer el primer programa de aprendizaje de radio bilingüe.
“Virginia: Educación en Radio” se emitirá de 10:30 a.m. a 11 a.m. de lunes a viernes. El programa comienza el viernes y continuará hasta el fin de Mayo. Los estudiantes en la región de Roanoke pueden acceder la program en vivo a radiopoder1380.com o en su propio tiempo a radiopoder1380.com/educacion. Los estudiantes también pueden escuchar por teléfono a (206) 629-0249 o (641) 715-8936.
"Las transmisiones y el contenido en línea ayudarán a las divisiones escolares a ampliar sus esfuerzos para mantener a todos los niños y familias conectados con el aprendizaje,” dijo el Superintendente de Instrucción Pública James Lane.
Staff writer Casey Fabris contributed to this report.
