Roanoke County Public Schools will host two job fairs next week as it seeks to hire more bus drivers, aides and nutrition workers.
From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, the school system will host applicants for nutrition associate positions. Applicants for bus driver, substitute bus driver and substitute bus aides can attend a job fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Both fairs will be held at the school system’s central office at 5937 Cove Road, behind the Roanoke County Public Safety Building.
The school system will ask candidates to complete an application on site. Some may be interviewed immediately, the school system said. Candidates are asked to bring a check or money order for $25 payable to the school system, should they be asked to complete a background check.
Schools spokesman Chuck Lionberger said the school system requires all potential hires to pay a background check fee.
Cave Spring High change orders considered
The Roanoke County School Board heard a proposal on Tuesday for more change orders in the Cave Spring High School renovation and expansion project.
Construction Manager Chris Lowe said the total cost of the changes would be $304,525.
The change order requests are the first since May, and the fourth and fifth overall since the project began earlier this year. To date, the school board has approved all change order requests, which sometimes include savings. The prior requests totaled about $133,000.
The majority of the costs in the newest change order requests are tied to work on floors and roofs.
The project has a reserve fund to pay for change orders. If the newest change orders are approved, the project will have about $1.09 million left in contingency.
Lowe and Mike Wray, who represents the Cave Spring District on the school board, said the project’s main contractor, Avis Construction Co., has worked well with the school division and is on track to finish by its summertime deadline.
School board members likely will vote on the new change order requests during their next regular meeting.
