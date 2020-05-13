High school graduations will take on a different look in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic when they begin next week and continue through June.
Botetourt and Roanoke counties kick off graduation with virtual ceremonies next week. Montgomery County, Bedford County and Floyd County seniors graduate the last week of May. Franklin County, Roanoke, Salem and Radford ceremonies are scheduled for June.
Some high schools have not announced their graduation plans yet, and some plan to have multiple ceremonies. The following is a list of ceremonies that have been finalized:
Public schools
- Lord Botetourt High School: 7 p.m. Monday, lbhs.bcps.k12.va.us.
- Northside High School: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, rcps.us/graduation.
- William Byrd High School: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, rcps.us/graduation.
- James River High School: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, jrhs.bcps.k12.va.us.
- Hidden Valley High School: 3 p.m. Wednesday, rcps.us/graduation.
- Cave Spring High School: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, rcps.us/graduation.
- Glenvar High School: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, rcps.us/graduation.
- Blacksburg High School: 8 a.m. May 30, Virginia Tech’s Duck Pond Drive parking lot.
- Eastern Montgomery High School: noon May 30, Virginia Tech’s Duck Pond Drive parking lot.
- Auburn High School: 2:30 p.m. May 30, Virginia Tech’s Duck Pond Drive parking lot.
- Christiansburg High School, 5:30 p.m. May 30, Virginia Tech’s Duck Pond Drive parking lot.
- Floyd High School: May 30, Floyd High School parking lot.
- Liberty High School: May 30, online.
- Staunton River High School: May 30, online.
- Forest Park Academy: 6 p.m. June 2, www.facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools.
- Patrick Henry High School: 10 a.m. June 4, www.facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools.
- William Fleming High School: 2 p.m. June 4, www.facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools.
- Franklin County High School: multiday ceremony starting June 8, Franklin County High School.
- Salem High School: 2 p.m. June 12, online; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 13, Salem Civic Center drive-through ceremony.
- Radford High School: June 26, Radford's Bobcat Stadium.
Private schools
- Roanoke Valley Christian Schools: 8 p.m. May 29, facebook.com/roanoke.schools/.
- Roanoke Catholic School: June 6, https://www.celticslive.com/.
