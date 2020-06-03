Two Southwest Virginia high school seniors have been featured by Sen. Tim Kaine for their virtual graduation speeches.
Annalyse McHone of Eastern Montgomery County High School and Melissa Meng of Blacksburg High School were among the students whose submitted videos were selected by Kaine's office to air on his Facebook page and website.
Kaine launched his "Everybody's the Graduation Speaker" video contest in April after it became apparent that in-person graduation ceremonies likely would be postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus. He encouraged graduating seniors to submit a video of themselves giving an original speech.
"One of the many groups of Virginians I’ve been thinking about during this challenging time is the graduates of the Class of 2020, many of whom won’t have the graduation experience they’ve been planning for a long time," Kaine said in a news release. "I feel a sense of loss about that, so I want to do something fun for them and give all high school seniors the chance to be a graduation speaker."
Both McHone and Meng reflected on the abrupt end to the school year. "Whereas this year may be over sooner than we thought, those long days are now short years, and the day I never thought would arrive has now come and gone," McHone said in her short speech.
Meng focused on the meaningful memories she made with her friends, and how her classmates are now headed on different paths, from medicine and computer science to screenwriting and urban planning. Though the end of the year has been anything but traditional, Meng encouraged the class of 2020 to still celebrate.
"It might be cliche, but this is our year, and this is still our vision," she said. "And who's to say that we have to have it taken away from us?"
Student-athletes receive scholarships
Four Roanoke Valley seniors received $500 scholarships from local high school sports publication Crunch and manufacturer P1 Technologies. Three coach-selected football players and one marching band member received the annual awards, according to a news release.
Ashley Burdette of Radford High School, Lucas Duncan of Cave Spring High School and Logan Orange of Liberty High School were the selected football players. Lena Scaer, a Cave Spring High School drum major, was the marching band recipient.
Scholarships awarded to future educators
Three Patrick Henry High School seniors planning a career in education have been awarded $1,000 scholarships from the Theta chapter of Virginia Alpha Delta Kappa, an international service sorority of female educators.
Ryan Albee, Estephanie Cole and Amara Wingo received the scholarships. Albee will attend Virginia Western Community College with plans to transfer to Radford University; Cole and Wingo will attend Radford, according to a news reelase.
Theta, the Roanoke chapter, has awarded approximately $12,000 in scholarships over the past 11 years, according to the release.
