Glenvar Middle School students will donate more than 1,000 pairs of new socks to the Roanoke Rescue Mission through the school’s first ever “Socktober” drive.
The school held the drive last week as part of the school’s annual spirit week, according to Glenvar Middle Principal Josh Whitlow.
The sixth grade class brought 555 pairs, seventh graders donated 430 and eighth graders supplied 406.
School staff members also conducted a clothing drive of their own, bringing about 347 new pairs of underwear for the Rescue Mission.
School board honors William Fleming High
The Roanoke School Board lauded William Fleming High School on Tuesday after the Virginia Special Olympics named the high school a National Unified Champion Banner School.
William Fleming High earned the distinction by meeting the organization’s criteria in areas of inclusion, advocacy and respect. Only eight schools in the state received the recognition.
The school received the honor Sept. 24 during the opening ceremony of the Big Feet Meet, a Special Olympics event. William Fleming has hosted the meet nine consecutive years. More than 400 middle and high school students from across the region participated.
Students from William Fleming and Patrick Henry high schools, along with Lucy Addison, James Madison and Woodrow Wilson middle schools competed in the meet.
William Fleming Principal Archie Freeman displayed the National Unified Champion banner during the school board’s meeting. The banner will be displayed inside the school.
