Giles High School will use grant funding from No Kid Hungry Virginia for its breakfast after the bell initiative.
The nonprofit helps students through partnerships with school divisions. Giles High was one of seven schools across the state to receive funding this month for alternative breakfast programs. No Kid Hungry Virginia announced $28,520 in grants.
Giles received $1,500.
Christy Lawson, the food services supervisor for Giles County Public Schools, said the grant helped buy a TV monitor to display the morning menu.
The school division began offering alternative breakfast programs at its schools nearly three years ago. Lawson said the grab-and-go breakfast is available after the bell, from 8:15 to 9 a.m. It gives students a second chance to eat a meal in the morning. Students are allowed to bring their breakfast on the go with them into first period.
Giles High Principal Timothy Hollar said the program has had a positive impact on the school.
Breakfast participation increased from about 600 students per day to 780 in Giles County as a result of the programs, Lawson said. The on-the-go spread sometimes includes smoothies made with fruits grown by students in the agriculture program, she added.
No Kid Hungry Virginia said programs such as Giles County’s help address childhood hunger. Traditional school breakfasts scheduled before the school day begins can be ineffective and not reach enough students, according to the organization.
Fallon Park update
Phase two of the Fallon Park Elementary School construction project is nearly complete, according to Roanoke City Public Schools.
The school division plans to move teachers and students into a new 13-classroom wing before winter break, and open new administrative offices. The second phase also will include the opening of a new cafeteria.
In phase three, crews will renovate the gym and convert the current cafeteria into a fine arts wing, and demolish the remainder of the old school.
The $23.4 million project, managed by Avis Construction Co., began in February 2018. The project’s first phase included a 26-classroom academic building, media center and offices.
Completion of the third and final phase of the project is expected next summer.
