The transportation provider for Roanoke City Public Schools said Tuesday the general manager for local operations is no longer with the company.
A spokesman for Durham School Services, which the school board selected as its new provider in April, said Arne Stensaker's employment with the company ended Friday.
The company declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding his departure, but said the search for a replacement is underway.
It's been a bumpy transition for Durham, as buses have been late to pick up and drop off students, sometimes by as much as an hour and a half.
And the problems appear to be ongoing. On Tuesday, one week into the new school year, a posting on the school division's website warned that a number of buses could be delayed in the afternoon.
At a news conference last week, the delays were attributed in part to a lack of bus drivers. But the school division continued to voice support for Durham, with whom it has a five-year contract.
Roanoke has outsourced transportation since 2009. It previously worked with Mountain Valley Transportation.