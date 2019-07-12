Roanoke Valley high school graduates garnered scholarships from numerous civic, community and educational organizations this spring.
Following are the names of recipients and scholarships that were submitted to The Roanoke Times.
- The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke gave $14,000 in six scholarships: Daniel Cook, Northside High School, $1,750; Andrea Jerausek, Northside, $3,000 Henh Ly Scholarship; Melisa Tran, William Fleming High School, $1,750 scholarship sponsored by American National Bank; Parker Harnack, Roanoke Catholic School, $4,000 Stuart and Margaret Franklin scholarship; Timothy Sloane, Northside, $1750 scholarship sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners; and Corey Brooks, Northside, $1,750 scholarship.
- The Roanoke Valley Branch of the American Association of University Women awarded $1,000 scholarships: Lauren Bledsoe, Lord Botetourt High School; Odalys Hernandes, Cave Spring High School; Mengun Lee, William Byrd High School; Maggie Painter, Northside; Kayla Turner, William Byrd; Ellen Webb, William Byrd.
The $1,500 Myrtle and Norman Shifflett Scholarship for women who are enrolled in an accredited college or university and pursuing a career in science, technology, engineering or mathematics was awarded to Sabrina Borneff of Hidden Valley High School and the Burton engineering program.
The $2,000 Marcie Rene Buckles-Tickle Scholarship for women pursuing a career in nursing went to Oliva Tull of Cave Spring and Radford University.
- The Roanoke Chapter Links Inc., a branch of a national women’s service and civic organization, awarded scholarships to the following graduates: Lakya Lark, William Fleming, $1,500; Micah Jeffries, Salem High School, $1,000; Taniah Johnson, William Fleming, $750; Wakilah Turner, Patrick Henry High School, $750; Elliana Stratton, Patrick Henry, $500; Kensey Ferguson, William Fleming, $500; Abigail Wilson, William Fleming, $400; and Justin Kreft, Patrick Henry, $400.
- Sweet Union Baptist Church awarded scholarships and gave monetary awards to students making the A/B honor roll throughout the year.
Scholarship recipients: Shawn Akers, $1,200 Rev. E. T. Burton Scholarship; Alexia Barksdale, $900 Burton Scholarship; Jordan Cannaday, $500 Earnest C. Wilson Sr. Award; and James Smith, $500 Kollie Harris Book Award.
Savannah Smith made all As for the school year, while other honor students were Omari Coger, Elijah Trigg, Daruis Lewis, De’Aja McQueen, Ke’Sean King and Ronald Williams.
- The Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, which administers more than 60 endowed scholarship funds, awarded $180,000 in educational scholarships.
Shayom Debopadhaya of Salem received the $14,000 Holland Scholar Award, the foundation’s largest scholarship given annually to an outstanding Roanoke Valley senior who shows exceptional promise in his or her future college career.
The Alphin Family Scholarship Fund went to Brianna Cash and Kennedy Clemmer, Rockbridge County High School and the Homer O. Amos Memorial Scholarship Fund to Brianna Keeling, William Fleming, and Nickolas Chu, Giselle Pfaeffle, Elliana Stratton and Kunika Tiwari, all of Patrick Henry.
The N.R. Burroughs Educational Award went to Benjamin Hancock and Daniel Hancock of Bridgewater College; Renee Leger, North Cross School; Taylor Jones, Chloe Newbill, Carly Smith and Lauren Thornton, of Franklin County High School.
The Cave Spring Lions Club Scholarship Fund award went to Abigail Coleman and Mary Polansky of Salem, and Giselle Pfaeffle of Patrick Henry received the CITY School Foundation Scholarship Fund.
The Christi Crutchfield Memorial Scholarship recipient was Jenna Alam, Lord Botetourt, and the Berkeley and Zelma Cundiff Scholarship Fund award went to Carly Smith of Franklin County. The Helen F. Dickson Scholarship recipient was Anthony Moses of Alleghany High School.
Recipient of the Lenna E. Etzler Scholarship award was Jacob Dewease, Lord Botetourt, and the Joycelyn “Fudgie” Lee Farrelly Music Education Scholarship went to Maggie Painter, Northside. The recipients of the Franklin County Ed-U-K8tor Scholarship Fund award were Selena Harden, Taylor Jones, Chloe Newbill, Carly Smith and Lauren Thornton, all of Franklin County.
The Franklin County High School Scholarship recipients were Samantha Chaudet and Daniel Tyree, and the Gilbert-Thompson Memorial Award recipient was Caitlyn Tierney, Alleghany.
Maya Ingram, Patrick Henry, received the Clarence M. Gillis Memorial Scholarship, and Jenna Alam, Lord Botetourt, received the Michael Dean Guilliams Memorial Scholarship.
The Bettie Nichols Guthrie Scholarship recipients were Jenna Alam, Lord Botetourt; Dana Bassford and Shayom Debopadhaya, Salem; Elliana Stratton, Patrick Henry; and Ethan Whitt, James River High School.
The Joel C. and Elizabeth L. Hall Educational Fund recipients were Amber Altice and Zachary Morris, Franklin County, while the Margaret Jones Irvin Scholarship recipients were Noah Basham, Franklin County; Kendra Bolan, Salem; and Madison Osburn, Glenvar High School.
Kenna Hebert, William Byrd, received the Melva P. Jones Scholarship; Niyogushima Estela, Patrick Henry, received the Grace Lovegrove Memorial Scholarship; Lindsey Moore, William Byrd, received the Edwin K. Mattern Jr. Memorial Scholarship; and Aber Abdla, Patrick Henry, received the Ronald L. Mayfield Jr. Scholarship.
The Louise and Sam McGhee Scholarship Fund winners were River Clonch and Bailey Marshall of James River, and the Carol Lee McGuire-Bishop Scholarship Fund recipient was Lindsey Brown, Alleghany.
Emily Woods of William Byrd received the Member One Federal Credit Union Henry Lee Memorial Scholarship, and Olivia Tull of Cave Spring received the credit union’s Richard L. “Dick” Williams Memorial Scholarship.
Also, the Dr. Robert A. Pruner Memorial Scholarship recipient was Jermaine Peeks, Patrick Henry; the Phillip Charles “Flip” Reid Scholarship recipient was Colby Skidmore, Alleghany; the E. Price Ripley Memorial Foundation recipients were Mazie Dee and Allison McDill, Franklin, and Casey Fentress, Cave Spring; the Frank W. (Bo) Rogers Scholarship recipient was Bailey Marshall of James River.
Laurel Pollock received the Scholarship Fund for Craig County High School Students. Bailey Marshall, James River, received the Michael David Scott Memorial Scholarship Fund in Honor of the James River High School Class of 2000.
The Frank D. “Bo” Shrader Memorial Scholarship went to Amber Chestnut, Bath County High School; the Eddie Simpson Scholarship Fund to Laurel Pollock, Craig County High School; the Joyce and Shad Solomon Family Scholarship to Gabrielle Reed, Bath County; the Samuel “Bo” Terry Scholarship to Nickolas Chu, Haley McAden and Kunika Tiwari, all of Patrick Henry.
The Bryan William Thomas Scholarship Fund went to Madison Osburn, Glenvar; the John and Sue Trimble Family Scholarship to Kassedi Estes and Savanna Gum, Bath County.
The H.B. and E.B. Wharton Scholarship went to Casey Fentress, Cave Spring; Ellison Lafferty, William Byrd; and Kunika Tiwari, Patrick Henry.
Hunter Bohon, William Byrd, received the Dorothy and Julien Meyer , Sr., M.D. Scholarship. Alyssa Marrin, Salem, received the Clarissa Edwards Noland Memorial Scholarship.
Kyle Alley and Ross Brown, George Wythe High School, received the National Honor Society Felton Pendleton Memorial Scholarship. Ellison Lafferty, William Byrd; Alyssa Marin, Salem; Yudel Martinez, University of Virginia; Jermaine Peeks, Patrick Henry; and Madison Shubert, Radford University, all received the Jean L. Price Scholarship Fund.
The Dianne E.H. Wilcox Scholarship went to Jenifer Ford, Bath County, and Olivia Tull, Cave Spring. The John W. Wilks, M.D. Excellence in Science Scholarship went to Bailey Bennett, Glenvar, and Chloe Newbill, Franklin County. The Melva Dulaney Wright Memorial Scholarship went to Casey Fentress, Cave Spring.