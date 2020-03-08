CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County Public Schools won’t end the sale of various cafeteria snacks anytime soon, but district officials recently said that they welcome input from parents concerned about the nutritional value of certain school foods.
The subject of so-called competitive foods — a broad category that includes snacks either obtained from vending machines or bought as additions to school lunches and breakfasts — dominated much of a Montgomery County School Board meeting last week.
The recent debate over school lunch choices comes after the Virginia Parent Teacher Association’s call earlier this year to discontinue the sale of competitive foods during regular school hours largely out of concerns over obesity and other related health issues.
The state PTA’s effort has trickled down to the local level, where several Montgomery County parents have echoed the organization’s stance.
Most of the 11 speakers who signed up for public comment during Tuesday’s school board meeting addressed the issue of whether certain foods sold in local cafeterias provide the best available nutritional value.
Of particular concern has been some of the a la carte offerings, or individually sold foods and beverages that are not considered full student meals. A la carte choices do include foods that are part of full lunches and breakfasts, but they also include items such as ice cream, cookies and several name-brand snacks.
“We have a health crisis in the United States,” Blacksburg resident Greg Tew said before citing various reports project that roughly half of American adults will be obese by 2030. “That’s just 10 years from now.”
Despite the fact that all snacks sold in Montgomery County school cafeterias meet federal nutritional guidelines, Tew said it’s tough to argue that items such Doritos, Zee Zees bars and Trix yogurt aren’t still junk foods. He said the name-brand snacks offered at schools are only “slightly less junky” than what are sold at convenience stores.
Tew also questioned whether it’s still healthy when a student buys multiple amounts of a cafeteria snack.
Heather Cox, a registered dietitian, placed, among several items, a Gatorade bottle, a Mountain Dew Kickstart can and Rice Krispies Treats on the podium during her comments to show some of the beverages and foods sold at the schools.
Cox acknowledged that those snacks have been modified to meet federal standards.
“But I don’t think these foods meet the intent of the standards,” she said.
Citing her dietitian background and her experience teaching courses at Virginia Tech, Cox raised the possibility of her working with the school district to address some of the challenges with their nutrition program.
“I want to work with you to be part of a solution to what I think is a more balanced approach to funding our school nutrition program,” she said.
After hearing the comments made during the school board meeting this week, MCPS officials spoke about some of the long-existing complexities of their nutrition program.
Assistant Superintendent of Operations Tommy Kranz revisited the drivers behind some cafeteria offerings in recent years. He highlighted the Domino’s Smart Slice, a now discontinued item that was sold in cafeterias last school year to try to boost school lunch participation.
The Smart Slice was sold as both an a la carte offering and as part of the full student meals that lead to nutrition program reimbursements from the federal government.
Kranz has said offerings such as the Smart Slice carry brand recognition, which can then entice students to continue buying those items and ultimately increase participation in the nutrition program.
Kranz said the majority of Blacksburg High School students appeared to stop at an invisible wall and hardly entered the kitchen at one point.
“The minute we brought Domino’s in, we saw an increase and we saw students go into the kitchen to buy foods,” he said. “It’s a balancing act, but that’s what we face each and every day.”
While the Smart Slice is no longer sold within Montgomery County school cafeterias, MCPS officials have said that the item was discontinued due to the provision of a more cost-effective lunch pizza option under new food services provider The Nutrition Group.
Kranz also highlighted the district’s struggle over years with its school nutrition fund.
Between the fiscal years that ended on June 30, 2014, and June 30, 2019, revenue for the school nutrition fund never exceeded expenses, according to figures presented Tuesday. The annual deficits during that period ranged from as low as $24,508 to as high as $486,372.
While the school nutrition fund did show positive annual fund balances from 2014 to 2019, the overall balance during that period fell from $1.3 million to $121,961.
Kranz said the nutrition fund is intended to be self-sufficient.
So far, the district’s nutrition program is seeing some encouraging signs under its new food services provider.
A la carte sales went up by $66,004 between the August to Feb. 24 periods of fiscal years 2019 and 2020, according to the figures presented Tuesday. Sales of ice cream in particular went up by nearly $100,000 during that time.
Sarah Biegert, The Nutrition Group’s regional manager, said the company is not attempting to exploit unhealthy options. In fact, she said the food services provider, among other things, has increased the amount of offerings made in-house.
While Biegert acknowledged the offering of snacks, she said they only intend to add variety to the nutrition program, not replace meals.
“We’re here to be a partner with you,” Biegert said. “We’re happy to create parent meetings and be more involved in PTA meetings.”
School board members on Tuesday said the district is definitely not closed off to parental input on food offerings.
“I think that’s what I think part of the problem has been,” school board member and newcomer Sue Kass said in reference to concerns about parental input.
Several board members also praised the ongoing work of The Nutrition Group.
