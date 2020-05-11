Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 29 EXPECTED. FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, WEST WINDS 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. * WHERE...IN VIRGINIA, GRAYSON, CARROLL, FLOYD AND ROANOKE COUNTIES. IN NORTH CAROLINA, ASHE, ALLEGHANY NC AND WATAUGA COUNTIES. * WHEN...FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT TUESDAY. FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&