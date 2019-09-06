Award-winning journalist Katie Couric is coming to Radford University to moderate a discussion about politics and society in modern times, according to a release from the university.
Donna Brazile, a political strategist, former interim chair of the Democratic National Committee and FOX News contributor, and Ana Navarro, a political commentator on CNN and co-host of NBC’s “The View,” will make up the panel for the dialogue.
The event, “Exploring the Nexus of Politics and Society,” is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. Tickets are free and it is open to the public. Go to www.radford.edu for tickets.
It’s the Highlander Discovery Institute’s inaugural event. The institute was created by President Brian Hemphill to provide the campus and the community with the opportunity to experience new ideas and ways of thinking, specifically in the areas of teaching, research and service.
The institute’s steering committee provides leadership and guidance regarding the selection and invitation of world-renowned speakers to visit Radford University, according to the school’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.