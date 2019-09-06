Award-winning journalist Katie Couric is coming to Radford University to moderate a discussion about politics and society in modern times, according to a release from the university.

Donna Brazile, a political strategist, former interim chair of the Democratic National Committee and FOX News contributor, and Ana Navarro, a political commentator on CNN and co-host of NBC’s “The View,” will make up the panel for the dialogue.

The event, “Exploring the Nexus of Politics and Society,” is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. Tickets are free and it is open to the public. Go to www.radford.edu for tickets.

It’s the Highlander Discovery Institute’s inaugural event. The institute was created by President Brian Hemphill to provide the campus and the community with the opportunity to experience new ideas and ways of thinking, specifically in the areas of teaching, research and service.

The institute’s steering committee provides leadership and guidance regarding the selection and invitation of world-renowned speakers to visit Radford University, according to the school’s website.

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Tags

Sam Wall covers Pulaski, Radford and Radford University.

Recommended for you

Load comments