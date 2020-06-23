Though the district’s reopening plan has not been finalized, Roanoke School Board members who serve on the district’s reopening committee want parents to prepare for the possibility that older students may start out the 2020-21 school year in classrooms only once per week.
Board member Eli Jamison said that would affect third through 12th grade students, while pre-K through second grade students would likely be in school four or five days each week.
“That is not a decision,” Jamison said. “That’s a distinct possibility.”
The school board discussed a variety of possibilities during a special meeting on Tuesday as Jamison and Joyce Watkins outlined the Transition and Restoration Task Force’s work to craft a reopening plan, which will lean heavily on community input.
Watkins said the task force plans to send out information to families every Tuesday. The task force next week will publish an intent survey for families to fill out so the district has an idea of how many students plan to return in the fall. Already, community members can fill out a general survey sharing their thoughts and ideas, and a website has been created to address frequently asked questions.
A fully virtual school option will be available to students, Jamison said. She cautioned that it’s likely all students to some degree will utilize remote learning due to social distancing parameters.
Superintendent Rita Bishop, who attended her final school board meeting before retiring June 30, suggested the district pay for the internet of students whose families can’t afford it and don’t have access. Cox offers a $10 per month plan for low-income households.
School board member Laura Rottenborn expressed concern over students being left home alone and the possibility of increased child abuse and other negative consequences. She raised the idea of finding other locations to increase classroom capacity while following social distancing.
The board also discussed waivers. Districts can request variances from the state’s reopening guidelines, but Jamison said it could have negative ramifications. For example, she said, the district’s insurance company has indicated it won’t cover the district if it doesn’t follow health guidelines. Waivers aren’t being granted for social distancing, Jamison said. Because Roanoke has a rising level of COVID-19 cases, “even getting the waiver could be problematic,” she said.
Rottenborn encouraged the task force to “ask the tough questions” about limitations and communicate those answers to the community because she understands parents have a range of opinions about how schools should reopen.
“Very reasonable minds can differ on this, and I want to be very open-minded and supportive of all of our citizens and their fears on both ends of the spectrum because there are legitimate disadvantages no matter where on the spectrum you fall,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.