The speakers at Washington and Lee University’s 2020 Mock Convention include an internationally renowned author and comedian, a high school mass shooting survivor and gun control activist, and the first African American to run for governor of Florida.
Thursday, convention organizers made their final guest speaker announcement, revealing that Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, will be part of the roster. A biracial native of South Africa who grew up in the racially segregated final years of apartheid, Noah made his name performing standup comedy with a political bent. In 2015, retiring “Daily Show” host and political satirist Jon Stewart chose Noah to be his successor.
The Mock Convention takes place Feb. 14 and 15 in the university’s Duchossois Tennis Center. The student-run event, held on the W&L campus every presidential election year since 1908, attempts to predict who the presidential nominee will be for the party that is out of power. The predictions of 26 previous Mock Cons have proven correct 20 times, a 77% success rate, guaranteeing the event will be watched closely by pundits and national media. The Mock Con chose Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in February 2016, five months before he secured the nomination at the actual Republican National Convention in Cleveland.
Other speakers announced in recent days include:
- Cameron Kasky, a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida in 2018, who co-founded the gun control advocacy group March For Our Lives.
- Andrew Gillum, the Democratic candidate for the Florida governorship in 2018, the first African-American to run for that office.
- CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta, who made news himself in a 2018 on-camera clash with President Donald Trump.
- Author and former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile.
For the full list of speakers and more information, visit mockconvention.com.
