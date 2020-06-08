Amid protests over police brutality, college presidents nationwide issued statements decrying racism and reaffirming a commitment to fostering diverse campuses.
Now universities are being challenged by their own students and alumni to take action against incoming students accused of making racist social media posts. Colleges in the Roanoke and New River valleys have faced hundreds of complaints in recent weeks about posts made in recent years and after George Floyd’s May 31 death in police custody in Minneapolis.
Ferrum College in Franklin County said Thursday that it had rescinded one incoming freshman’s offer after a post circulated of the student using the n-word to describe black protesters "getting out of hand.”
Virginia Tech has received messages from about 100 people within the last week or so regarding “offensive social media posts” made by 10 individual identified as incoming or current students, spokesman Mark Owczarski said by email on Friday.
One screenshot circulating on Twitter involved an apparent 2017 Instagram caption saying “N[—]s DESERVE TO DIE Lets go WHITE SUPREMACY!!!” In another case, a photo showed four men, one of whom people identified as an incoming Tech student, posing in front of a swastika on the wall that appeared to be made out of duct tape. (The Roanoke Times is not naming the individuals because they did not immediately respond to messages for comment and the posts could not definitively be tied to them.)
Owczarski said when the university is made aware of such racist posts, the dean of students office reaches out to the accused individual “to understand all the circumstances of each case,” he said in an email. “In all cases the university seeks to educate our students that hate, hostility, and discrimination are deterimental to the aims of a Virginia Tech experience.”
Owczarski said federal privacy laws forbid him from discussing individual cases, including whether the university had or would rescind offers.
Hoda Mahmoud, a 21-year-old rising senior at Tech, reached out to Tech’s dean of students when she saw a screenshot of the 2017 Instagram post. In that instance, people on social media identifying themselves as high school classmates of the individual also claimed that they’d witnessed him make offensive remarks more recently.
“I do not feel safe knowing that the university would allow someone of this ignorance and racist manner to attend a school that speaks so highly of Ut Prosim,” Mahmoud wrote in an email on Tuesday to the dean, referencing the university's motto "That I may serve." “Please be aware of this situation and understand that as a minority at the university, I will not feel at home at a university that turns a blind eye to this situation.”
The dean wrote back saying the university was reviewing the matter, and that he agreed the values of the statement didn't align with Tech's anti-bias principles.
“I just don’t think it would be OK to have someone on those views on campus,” she said in an interview Thursday.
Mahmoud added later that she felt it important to rescind admissions offers because students who may harbor racist beliefs would go on after a college degree to become doctors, engineers or others in positions of power.
“This isn’t something that I have just seen happen in the Virginia Tech community,” she said. “This is something I’ve seen happen at multiple universities.”
A photo also making the rounds on social media is a screenshot of a supposed incoming Radford University freshman with a young man and her holding a sign that reads, “If I was black I’d be picking cotton but I’m not so I’m picking you for HOCO22.”
The image has received considerable backlash online from both current and former students.
Liv Morka, a junior biology major from Alexandria, posted the image on her Facebook account, lambasting the young woman for her post and the university for its lack of response.
The school hasn’t responded to her inquiries on the matter, nor does she feel they’d adequately addressed the photo as of Saturday afternoon, Morka told The Roanoke Times via Facebook Messenger.
“As of now they are aware of the situation and yet refuse to comment or condemn her actions.
Silence is compliance,” she wrote.
Radford said it was informed late Tuesday of the photo, Ashley Schumaker, vice president for university relations, said in an email.
“The University has no comment,” Schumaker wrote, and said Radford is not able to publicly address details involving potential students because of federal privacy law.
Asked on Wednesday roughly how many complaints the university had received about the picture, Schumaker wrote, “A number is not available.”
Morka said she’s received supportive messages from some alumni who’ve said they will no longer donate to the school until the matter is addressed.
An Instagram account using the same name of the woman accused of the racist post apologized for the photo, and said she was not a racist.
“I am truly disgusted with the picture that has been circulating around social media of me … people who truly know me know that picture is a false representation of me,” the post reads.
The Instagram account has since been deleted, and did not respond to requests for comment by The Roanoke Times.
Erin Brugman, a Roanoke native and 2011 graduate of RU, also expressed her displeasure with the post and the school’s reaction.
“I would really like for Radford to come out with a statement condemning the actions of that incoming freshman and clearly stating that it does not line up with the views and values of the institution … Their silence at the moment is deafening,” she wrote in a text message.
A spokesman at Virginia Western Community College in Roanoke said the school received its first complaint on Friday about a racist social media post. He said the school doesn’t know if the individual plans to enroll, and that the school has not been able to substantiate the complaint.
At Ferrum, officials became aware of a racist post on Wednesday and rescinded the offer of acceptance after investigating, which included communicating with the person, according to a statement the college posted Thursday on social media.
"While we believe education is essential to rooting out racism, injustice, and hatred in our society, our primary concern is, and always will be, ensuring that Ferrum College remains a welcoming and supportive community for our students, faculty and staff," the statement said.
Wilson Paine, Ferrum College’s vice president for institutional advancement, declined on Thursday to comment further about the content of the post or the subsequent investigation.
A screenshot of the comment that was written on a Facebook Live video — which dehumanized black protesters and asked "Where the slavery at?" — made the rounds on Facebook, shared by Ferrum students and alumni who encouraged people to contact Ferrum about the post.
A message to the person’s Facebook account requesting comment went unanswered.
Alumnus Guy Ramsey Jr. was one of dozens who posted on Facebook about the comment, saying that “this is not someone you should allow in the Panther family.” He both emailed and Facebook messaged Ferrum President David Johns, who Ramsey said quickly wrote back that the university was aware and investigating.
Ramsey said in an interview on Thursday that he was glad the college took tangible action in less than 24 hours.
“Once they said, 'We rescinded his acceptance,' it was like, O.K., they're actually doing something,” Ramsey said. “It's not just gonna be a bunch of really nice words, and then they're not gonna do anything.”
He thinks because everyone has been at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, people have been spending more time on social media and watching the news of Floyd’s death. That has led to people becoming “hyperaware” of protests against racism and police brutality and calling out racist posts when they’re found.
Ramsey, who is black, said it mattered that administrators took direct action against the applicant’s racist comment.
“For me as an alum when I saw that, I'm not gonna lie, part of me was like, 'Man, I hope they don't just try to explain this away,’” he said. “Because that would really taint my experience, and I would not be able to proudly say that I went to Ferrum College if you all were going to let this slide. … As a man, and especially as a black man in America, I would not be able to support anything you guys did after that.”
Instead, this set a precedent, Ramsey said, by taking “a hard line in the sand” against racism. That means Ferrum needs to take similar actions against future racist incidents, even once the current news cycle dies down, he said.
“I'm proud of them for doing this. But that being said, you know, it's not just gonna be you moving one grain of sand to change the world; you have to move the whole beach,” Ramsey said. “This is a good step, but to walk that journey all the way with us where everything's equitable, and we're all Kumbaya holding hands, this can't be the only step.”
