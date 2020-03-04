Thousands of college students will be leaving the Roanoke and New River valleys to scatter for spring break starting this weekend as universities urge smart decisions for travel in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.
Colleges are largely referring to the Center for Disease Control’s protocols to guide students on how they should operate and travel during the upcoming break.
The CDC on Sunday said colleges and universities should consider canceling exchange programs and asking students currently abroad to return to the U.S.
The virus is confirmed in at least 72 countries as of Wednesday, according to the World Health Organization.
Radford University and Virginia Tech sent out campus-wide messages this week encouraging faculty and students to reconsider their travel plans for the upcoming break, especially those planning on traveling abroad.
The schools also asked students to reconsider traveling to locations where COVID-19 has been found domestically.
The University of Virginia’s language was a bit more direct in its campus-wide message, asking faculty and students “not to travel internationally or to areas of the U.S. affected by the coranavirus.”
“We recognize Spring Break has traditionally been a time when many students traveled on their own or with independent student groups,” said Patricia Lampkin, UVA’s vice president and chief student affairs officer.
Continuing, she said: “Given the concerns about the spread of coronavirus both abroad and in the United States, the University has asked student groups to reconsider their plans, but if they decide to proceed, we are asking them to notify us of those plans.”
Additionally, UVA cancelled all of its study abroad programs over break and Radford canceled a similar trip to China — where the virus originated — that was set to begin in May.
Cyril Clarke, Virginia Tech’s executive vice president and provost, said in a letter to campus that Tech’s travel policy requires canceling academic programs to countries where the CDC has issued a Level 3 advisory, which includes China, Iran, South Korea and Italy.
“In addition to countries that are currently subject to a Level 3 advisory, we are monitoring assessments of the health risk in countries that are not currently subject to any CDC travel advisories, but that may be in future, such as the Ticino canton in Switzerland, where we have students and faculty at the Steger Center and in Lugano,” Clarke said. “In the absence of a CDC travel advisory, we are not suspending these programs at this time.”
Tech has 110 students in Switzerland, and last week recalled 15 students studying in Italy.
Seven of those 15 students have arrived in the U.S. or are en route, Michael Stowe, a Tech spokesman, said. The rest have plans to leave Italy.
The students won’t be allowed on campus until they can show they don’t have symptoms 14 days after entering the U.S., Stowe said. That will be the case for any traveler coming from, connecting through, or returning from a country with a Level 3 notice.
Faculty-led spring break programs – to Ireland, Iceland, Ecuador and Argentina and Peru – with about 73 students total, are proceeding as planned.
Radford freshman Caroline Cooper said despite a few reported cases of the virus in Florida, she still plans on making her way to the Sunshine State next week.
“I’ve spent too much money on the trip to bail out now,” she said.
Patrick Pithua, an associate professor of epidemiology at Tech, says students and others who may be traveling over spring break should take basic precautions promoted by health departments, such as hand washing, not touching one’s face, and paying attention to one’s health.
“I wouldn’t be terribly panicked,” Pithua said. “I would still travel as usual, but make sure I’m being vigilant.”
Other colleges in the area are also taking precautions with students studying abroad as well.
Hollins University, Washington and Lee University and Roanoke College had students return home from programs in Italy and are monitoring students studying in other countries not currently under threat.
VMI and Roanoke also have had students return from China and South Korea due to program cancellations.
For more information on the virus, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.
Staff writer Alison Graham contributed to this report.
