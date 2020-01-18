Higher education is a billion-dollar industry — with Virginia Tech and Radford University among the region’s major economic drivers.
So universities’ costs and governing decisions are on the minds of a few lawmakers as Virginia’s General Assembly on Friday wrapped up its final week to propose legislation this session.
Numerous bills dealing with higher education in 2020 revolve around transparency and accountability: from mandating disclosure of certain donors’ names and gifts, to requiring college governing boards to explain why tuition increases are needed.
“The movement towards transparency in higher education is widespread across the commonwealth and across the country,” said Benjamin Melusky, an assistant professor of political science at Old Dominion University.
Lawmakers are taking note of the increasing cost of college and the effect of debt on students.
“A lot of these candidates are looking to tap into the college-aged voting base,” Melusky said. “We’re seeing a lot of these bills that look very good to student voters. ... In many cases, some of these things don’t cost a whole heck of a lot to do.”
Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, says some of the bills are aimed at improving transparency in university decision-making and finances overall.
“We’re not trying to pick on anybody. No one school is bad or good or anything,” she said. “It’s really just about overall accountability of our higher education system.”
Here are a few noteworthy higher-ed bills:
Donations to universities (and strings attached) must be revealed
In 2018, George Mason University revealed that millions of dollars in donations over the years, including much from the Charles Koch Foundation, held sway over academic decisions.
A bill (HB 510) from Del. David Bulova, D-Fairfax, would subject donor information, including the amount, date and purpose of gifts, to the state’s Freedom of Information Act for disclosure. University donors could remain anonymous only if the pledge doesn’t come with strings over academic decisions, such as faculty hiring and firing.
The bill was in the works before Virginia’s Supreme Court in December ruled that George Mason’s fundraising arm is a separate entity not subject to FOIA, according to Rhyne. That ruling stemmed from the case brought by the group Transparent GMU, which sued the university after its requests for information were denied.
Rhyne said HB 510 has “a pretty strong chance” of making its way through the General Assembly, because it was vetted by the state’s FOIA Council and Bulova worked with universities to tweak language from a previous version.
Colleges must say why they’re increasing tuition — and presidents’ pay
A bill from David Reid, D-Loudoun, prohibits governing boards of public colleges and universities from approving tuition increases without first giving a public explanation of why such an increase is needed. HB 715 would require communication about the planned use of revenue from an increase and advanced public notice about such a meeting.
Last year, the General Assembly made a law that said university boards must provide a public hearing before they vote on any tuition increase.
“It took three years for that to get passed,” Rhyne said. “And now that it is passed, they’re trying to tighten up on that.”
Another bill, SB 147 from Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Stafford, requires governing boards to give a written rationale for the amount and source of funding of any pay bump to university presidents.
“That grows out of some news media coverage of the salaries of our presidents, and they are indeed some of the highest paid state employees,” said Peter Blake, director of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SHEV).
University governing boards need added training
Members of college governing boards would receive continuous training on their oversight duties under HB 611, introduced by Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach. Public colleges and universities would also have to post online the names of voting members who completed such training. Currently, law requires new members get certain training once only within the first two years of memberships; HB 611 would continue that every two years afterward.
Refugees and children of immigrants should receive in-state tuition rates
Anyone who was admitted to the U.S. as a refugee and lives in Virginia would be eligible for in-state tuition under HB 1179 from Del. Kathy Tran, D-Fairfax. A Senate bill (SB 220) brought by David Marsden, D-Fairfax, would guarantee in-state tuition for children of immigrants granted a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).
The state higher education council says it’s been asked what the fiscal impact of the bill would be, but that it’s difficult to determine. ODU’s Melusky anticipated the two bills are “going to get a little bit more resistance” than other legislation related to higher-ed, and expected a party-line vote.
Students should get a vote on university governing boards
Virginia’s governor would appoint a current student as one of the voting members of universities’ governing boards, under HB 1157. The bill introduced by Tran says the student must have been elected by peers to a position of leadership at the university. Colleges and universities often have student representatives appointed to governing boards, but as non-voting members.
Amazon and tech graduates: ‘How does this really help rural Virginia?’
Del. Charles Poindexter, R-Franklin County, has proposed a novel way to bring the windfall of Amazon’s HQ2 investment to rural Virginia. As part of the state’s incentives to the company, it gave millions to public universities to boost the number of computer science graduates. In HB 1193, Poindexter proposes that 50% of all those degrees be granted to students from rural areas. (That’s defined in the bill as a county or city with fewer than 200 people in a square mile.)
“I thought it up myself,” Poindexter said. “I’m an ex-IT person myself, so I have a natural interest.”
After helping usher through the state’s agreement with Amazon, which Poindexter described as “a great economic deal for Virginia,” he “began to get constituent input, and around the state … questions on, ‘How does this really help rural Virginia?’ ”
Poindexter admitted the legislation has issues, given that agreements between the state and several colleges and universities have already been signed. He remains hopeful something can be worked out to give a boost to rural Virginia.
“I’ve found in the legislative arena there’s usually more than one way to skin a cat,” he said.
Poindexter says he has yet to reach out to specific universities, such as Virginia Tech, which under recent state agreements agreed to create the most such graduates.
“We strive to expand access for all Virginians, yes, rural residents but to all Virginians,” Tracy Vosburgh, a Tech spokeswoman, said in an email about the proposed legislation. “Our college access collaborative program does this and we will continue to find new ways to increase access for Virginians that want to come to Virginia Tech from across the commonwealth.”
Anyone going to Radford (and some others) may get in-state tuition rates
Del. Nick Rush, R-Christiansburg, has introduced a bill to allow Radford University, among others, to charge in-state tuition to students regardless of where they live. HB 1395 would provide general discretion to Radford, as well as the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg and Virginia State University in Petersburg, to determine eligibility for in-state rates.
“Those three universities are in close proximity to other states, and their enrollment has been stagnant,” Rush said. “So what we would like to do is to jumpstart that enrollment.”
An RU spokeswoman said the university supports the effort.
Rush said the campuses of each university can handle more students. He said lawmakers would consider expanding that list if needed. (Since the bill was introduced, Richard Bland College, a junior college associated with the College of William & Mary has asked to be added, according to Rush).
SCHEV’s Peter Blake noted there has been an ongoing conversation around enrollment challenges in the state. Last year, the General Assembly allowed the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to offer in-state tuition to students from the Appalachian region as a way to attract more students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.