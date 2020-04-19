With a statewide stay-at-home order and closure of major recreational locations due to an excessive number of visitors, some local families may feel stuck inside. Just as spring gets into full swing, there are fewer people outside than usual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite that, there are still plenty of ways for families to safely and responsibly enjoy the outdoors and stay active, according to local recreationists and physical education teachers. For students who can’t safely go outside right now, there are also at-home exercises and activities.
“There are so many more options around; it’s just people can’t look at the same old, same old stuff right now,” said Jon Guy Owens, director of the Hollins Outdoor Program.
During a typical week, Owens would have a full schedule at Hollins University, where he teaches PE, trains student instructors and facilitates and leads outdoor recreation trips.
But students have left campus, and weekend adventures and other events are canceled, leaving Owens working from home. He now guides his students from afar, encouraging them to stay active. He’s also been leading by example.
Though usual routines have changed during the pandemic, Owens and his wife, Anna Copplestone, have been maintaining their sense of adventure with their son, Henry Owens, a fourth grader at Community School.
In particular, the family has been doing a lot of biking on fire trails and hiking. They’ve also been enjoying projects around the house, such as building a bike ramp for Henry, who mountain bikes.
“It’s spring and Henry is a high energy kid, so we want to honor that energy and give him scheduled time outside for breaks and things he wants to do,” Copplestone said, adding that the family has also been able to spend more time together.
“Finding those little spots where — it doesn’t have to be elaborate — but a space where you and whoever you’re isolating with can get a little exercise, appreciate the spring unfolding and take a minute to breathe deeply,” Copplestone said. “It’s been really important for us.”
Henry said it’s more difficult to learn from home, and he misses his friends. But he’s also enjoyed getting to work on fun projects with his parents and spend more time with his dog, Hilo.
“Building a ramp was fun with dad,” Henry said, listing off a couple of activities he enjoys. “I started shooting archery more.”
Owens said it was challenging at first to find a new schedule that worked well for the family, and it was important to recognize that Henry can’t complete the same volume of work he normally would in the traditional classroom.
The family has since settled into a groove: Copplestone, an arborist at Manning Arboriculture, works in the field most days. Owens works at home while Henry completes his schoolwork. They make an effort to spend time outside every day.
“Being active, being in the real light, being in the air is awesome,” Owens said. “It really just makes the rest of the day so much easier for us.”
Owens said people shouldn’t feel pressured to turn into a “super hiker” or come up with lofty goals.
Roanoke Outside Foundation Director Pete Eshelman emphasized that going outdoors doesn’t need to take parents and kids outside of their comfort zone. It can be as simple as going to a nearby park or taking a walk around the block, he said.
There are many benefits to getting outside and exercising, especially during a stressful time like now, Eshelman said.
“We need to get outside, we need to get fresh air, we need to get our bodies moving,” he said. “I think all that is really, really important for our mental health given today’s environment.”
Eshelman advised that families tap into their local parks and recreation website to see what’s available. Roanoke Outside Foundation’s website also has guides listing local hikes, trails, parks and more. He advises people move on to the next location if parking lots are crowded and give passers-by a wide berth.
He recommended a variety of activities: walking on the greenways that are still open, going to larger parks with plenty of space to spread out, paddling, fishing and playing disc golf.
“I think it’s just really putting them into an environment where their imagination can run,” Eshelman said of the benefits for kids in particular.
There also are ways for kids to stay active even in their backyard or inside. Roanoke City Public Schools has been posting instructional videos on its Facebook page, which have collectively received abut 278,000 views so far, said spokesman Justin McLeod. One such video highlighted exercises kids can do right at home.
PE teacher Jessica Keene, who works at Virginia Heights and Morningside elementary schools, said it’s important for kids to move around throughout the day, which can improve learning.
She led the districtwide video, and she also recently started doing a Facebook live video for her students each week on the Virginia Heights PTA Facebook page. PE teachers at other schools are also leading similar videos. These are all indoor exercises for students since Keene knows not all students may be able to go outside.
The activities have the added bonus of allowing teachers and students to stay in touch, she said.
“You’re with them every day, so you truly miss them,” Keene said of her students. “PE is such a fun class, and I really think they truly love coming and having PE.”
For those who are able to get outside, Keene recommends finding an activity that’s easy to do while social distancing, such as jumping rope, walking, riding a bike or even getting creative and coming up with a new way to exercise. One student sent Keene a picture of a sidewalk chalk obstacle course she created.
The pandemic has caused stress, anxiety and uncertainty, and Keene said it’s important to maintain healthy habits.
“I can only imagine how scary it is for our kids,” she said. Students have a normal routine at school, which includes recess and seeing friends. Now, students are doing work from home, and many have caregivers who are also busy working.
“We just really gotta promote how important it is for our kids” to maintain a healthy lifestyle, Keene said.
“I always just tell them as long as they are moving ... get up and move every day,” she said.
