Durham School Services, the Roanoke school system’s transportation contractor, is still struggling find enough drivers to cover all routes, but reported significant improvement to the school board Tuesday night.
The number of routes that are “doubled” — covered by a driver that must first finish another route — because of a driver shortage is now five, said John Elliott, Durham’s senior vice president for customer operations. That’s down from a peak of 18 doubled routes.
Nevertheless, one parent, Heather Lawson, came to the board’s meeting at William Fleming High School to complain about the bus service, which has been a regular source of frustration for parents, students, administrators and faculty and the school board, since the school year began. Durham won the contract to provide transportation beginning over the summer, taking over from Mountain Valley Transportation, the first company to which the division outsourced busing.
“You need focus on a plan to move toward ending outsourcing,” Lawson told the board.
Elliott and another high-ranking Durham executive, Vice President of Operations John Ziegler, portrayed modest but ongoing improvement and promised that it would continue.
Durham has increased print and broadcast advertising to aid in recruiting more drivers toward a goal of having five percent more drivers than are needed, so all routes can still be covered when drivers call in sick, Elliott said.
While some drivers Durham hired have quit, the company was able to hire two of them back, Ziegler said.
Elliott reported he has been meeting with drivers to learn what’s driving morale issues in an effort to bolster retention of drivers already on the payroll. He said he’s learned of misunderstandings about some company policies, which he blamed on poor communication from company officials.
“Our drivers continue to do an excellent and very safe job for us,” he said before turning to thank some drivers in attendance.
“I do have some concerns as we go into the holiday break season,” Elliott said. With schools closed, bus drivers don’t work, so they sometimes have to go looking for other jobs and don’t come back to driving when school starts again.
Board Vice Chairwoman Lutheria Smith pressed Elliott and Ziegler on how many drivers they might lose before they said perhaps two or three.
“But we’re at a point now where we can’t afford to lose anybody,” Elliott added.
Board member Joyce Watkins asked when they expected to have all routes covered. Elliott said he hoped by sometime in January.
The board, which has been increasingly skeptical and impatient with Durham, seemed pleased by the progress and the company’s answers Monday.
“Thank you for taking ownership. This is a much better presentation,” said board member Laura Rottenborn, a particularly vocal critic at past meetings. “Let’s continue this good momentum. This is many steps in the right direction.”
