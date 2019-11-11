Crews at Cave Spring High School have passed the halfway point of a $43.4 million renovation and expansion project, school officials and project executives said Monday.
Avis Construction Co. President Troy Smith said 50% to 60% of the project is completed.
Smith and representatives of the project’s architect, Spectrum Design, led a tour of the school. Roanoke County School Board members and school administrators joined in the tour, along with local media members.
Masons and welders worked above the heads of the tour group, piecing together additions to the 50-year-old building. Smith said about 125 workers are typically on site during the six-day work weeks.
Mike Wray, who represents the Cave Spring District on the school board, said he’s pleased with Avis’ progress. He pointed to the space where the school’s former flood prone library stood as an example of the improvements to expect. A new media center, already constructed, will replace the library and include an outdoor seating area.
The media center is located next to the school's new science wing, comprised of classrooms and labs.
In the cafeteria, Spectrum Design's Nathan Harper discussed how additional space will allow students to flow through lines easier. Workers demolished a wall to offer more seating. The kitchen also will have new refrigerators and other equipment, while workers already installed new windows.
The school's new front entrance, designed for better security, is taking shape. The school's administrative offices are moving to the entrance side. A ticket sales area also will be installed for indoor sporting events.
Launched by Roanoke County Public Schools and Avis in January, the school's reopening is on track for August, according to officials.
The school board has approved more than $500,000 in change order requests for the project. The project's contingency fund has a balance of about $1 million.
Students in 10th, 11th and 12th grades will continue reporting to the modular campus adjacent to the school. The trailers have housed students, faculty and staff since late January. Ninth-graders report to the middle school, which has some modular units.
Smith said roofing work is expected for completion by mid-December, barring any weather related delays. Once the entire site is under roof, Avis will install temporary heaters in the building so crews can work through the winter.
The school board awarded the project to Avis last year.
