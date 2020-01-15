In the early 1990s, lots of top-ranked college basketball programs had eyes on Chris Herren of Fall River, Massachusetts. By 1994, the high school senior had scored more points than any player in the history of Durfee High School, where his father, grandfather, brother and other relatives had also played.
Kentucky and Duke offered Herren scholarships, but the high-school All American turned them down to play for Boston College. There, as an 18-year-old freshman, he scored 14 points in 21 minutes of his first college game.
That same year, Herren snorted his first line of cocaine. It was going to be the first and last time, he promised himself.
“I had no idea that day, when I decided I was going to do something once, that it would take till I was 32 to put it down,” he told a group of students this past September.
You can see that video on YouTube — or soon, you can watch Herren tell his story of addiction, recovery and prevention in person. He’ll speak Jan. 30 at the Salem Civic Center, on the eve of the fourth Adam Ward Classic basketball tournament.
Organized by the Western Virginia Basketball Officials Association, the tourney has raised $10,000 for a scholarship fund in each of the past three years, said Hank Luton , assistant general manager of the Salem Civic Center.
This year, organizers decided to feature a motivational speaker in conjunction with the tournament.
Jerry Spangler, commissioner of the association, said he got the idea a couple of months ago when he saw an ESPN documentary on Herren that “brought tears to my eyes.”
Spangler wanted to bring that message to students and student athletes in the Roanoke Valley, he told me when we talked this week. The basketball officials dug into their own pockets to pay Herren’s speaking fee and expenses.
“Who doesn’t know someone who hasn’t had a problem with drugs and alcohol?” Spangler asked when we spoke this week. Although tickets to the tournament are $7 and $10, Herren’s talk the night before is free and open to the public.
Herren had worse substance abuse problems than most. In a phone interview Wednesday, he told me those began in high school, with alcohol , marijuana and an occasional pill.
“At age 15, I could play basketball in front of 4,000 people, but I couldn’t get together with five of my friends without being under the influence,” he said.
The problems worsened at Boston College, and Herren didn’t earn a degree there. In his first Eagles game, he broke his wrist and was sidelined for the rest of the season. Over the next three months, he twice failed drug tests. The team booted him and eventually, so did the university.
He moved to Fresno State, playing under Jerry Tarkanian. Although he starred for the Bulldogs and averaged 15 points and five assists per game over 86 games, he also did his first stint in rehab while attending the California university.
After graduation, Herren played two years in the NBA — first for the Denver Nuggets (1999-2000) and later for the Boston Celtics (2000-01). After Boston released him, he played professionally in Italy, Poland, China, Germany, Iran and Turkey.
By then he was married and had two young kids — and he continued abusing drugs. In 2004 in Fall River, Herren crashed his car after he overdosed on heroin.
In 2007, police arrested him for heroin possession in the parking lot of a doughnut store.
The arrest led to long-term substance abuse treatment. Herren has been clean since Aug. 1, 2008.
Wednesday, I caught up with him shortly after he’d spoken to 2,500 students in Palatka, Florida. Herren was on his way to Boca Raton, where he was slated to speak at another event Thursday.
Nowadays, that’s how he spends three days a week. Herren travels the country, talking about the pain he endured as an addict, the hope that he found in recovery, and how kids can avoid both.
In the last eight years, he’s spoken to more than 1 million high school students. A documentary about his outreach effort, “The First Day,” aired on ESPN last year.
He said he wants the students to know that it’s far easier to never start using drugs than it is to overcome addiction. But even then, “recovery is really, really possible,” and recovering addicts can thrive, he said.
“I believe in early intervention,” Herren said.
Abstaining from addictive substances until 21 or 22, when the brain is more developed, lowers the chances of addiction and other problems .
Herren’s eldest two children, now 20 and 18, were 9 and 7 when he finally quit. That’s something he called “the greatest accomplishment of my life.”
He said he has no doubt his kids are more proud of him for getting off drugs than anything else.
“Addiction broke the hearts of everyone who loved me, and recovery healed those hearts,” he said. “It’s brought a sense of calmness and peace to our house.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.