Roanoke County Public Schools’ central office staff are preparing for an uncertain 2020-21 school year, bracing for budget cuts and a fluid schedule with ongoing changes, school board members were told during a Tuesday workshop.
The school board heard from instructional, administrative and health staff about what the district plans to do in the fall to reopen schools. School board members also expressed concern about students falling behind without proper remediation.
“At the end of the day, we’re either going to have to extend the school year or write these kids off,” Chairman Don Butzer said in response to hearing that not all students can be remediated over the summer. “You can’t take this much time away from learning and not expect an impact.”
Other school board members agreed, saying it would likely widen the achievement gap between students.
Director of Secondary Instruction Mike Riley expressed hope that small, face-to-face classes could be held for students who need extra remediation due to the school closures.
“I think based on the way things are moving, I’d be surprised if we can’t do some type of remedial summer school in July,” Riley said. But he said it’s unlikely that every child can receive remediation over the summer.
Returning to school
When distance learning winds down and students return to the classroom, the school district must be prepared with a three-phase plan for reopening, said Director of Administration Rhonda Stegall.
The plans includes both a blueprint for employees returning to work over the summer as well as a plan for the upcoming school year.
The employee plan will have staff return to work using a staggered schedule. The school plan will be developed by each school and every department and will involve varying levels of school operation, according to Stegall.
Should virus rates spike again in the fall, it’s possible schools will close again and restart with phase one. Phase two means schools can be open with smaller class sizes, and phase three is normal operation.
Superintendent Ken Nicely said some schools may have to go to a schedule where students take turns going to school in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines. But he emphasized that nothing was certain. Guidance from the Virginia Department of Education advised schools to come up with multiple scenarios, Nicely said.
The school district plans to offer online summer school since it’s unlikely face-to-face summer school can be held, Riley said. RCPSOnline will offer new courses just as it has every year, Riley said. All repeat classes will be offered only on a pass/fail basis, Riley said.
The district will be able to provide laptops to every elementary-aged family in the fall because old laptops are being replaced through the district’s one-to-one program, said Information Technology Director Jeff Terry, which will help families who wouldn’t otherwise have stable device or internet access if schools close again.
“We’re catching a good break by having devices available this year,” he said.
Hotspots are an easy way to provide internet to students whose families can’t afford internet, Terry said. The technology department was working with cell companies to find solutions for more remote areas, Terry said, and the county agreed to let the district provide wireless internet access in the parking lots of several community centers, he said.
Enhanced health protocols will also be implemented once classes resume.
School nurses will receive new supplies, including masks and face shields, said Charlene Vail, coordinator of health services. They will receive additional training and be expected to communicate with parents of high-risk students to determine when it’s safe to return to school. Staff and students will also receive training for hand-washing and personal protective equipment guidance.
Budget cuts
Though the school board approved its 2020-21 budget in April, they’ll need to approve a revised budget next week. The district shed $12.2 million in costs from the original adopted budget to balance the budget, finance director Susan Peterson said.
“We’re going in directly the opposite direction,” Peterson said.
The district was previously expecting an additional $2 million from the county; now, Peterson estimated a nearly $2.47 million decrease in county funding. She estimated a $847,900 decrease in state aid, too, among other changes.
The district plans to cover a significant portion of the funding reduction by transferring $2 million from health insurance reserves to the general fund. Peterson said it’s not unheard of to use the funds; the district used it most recently in 2018. The reserves fund currently has $10 million, according to the budget.
Teachers won’t be receiving raises, either. A one-step teacher raise, additional 0.5% raise and non-teacher raises have been eliminated from the revised budget.
New Northside principal
The school board also appointed Jill Green as Northside High School’s new principal, effective July 1.
Green, who previously served as an assistant principal and principal in Roanoke County, most recently worked for Botetourt County Public Schools as the director of human resources, according to a news release.
She holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in educational leadership, both from Radford University.
Green replaces Jason Breeding, who is leaving the district “to pursue other interests,” according to the release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.